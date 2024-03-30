Atambua businessman writes open letter to Jokowi claiming he was blackmailed by Belu police chief





KUPANG, KOMPAS.com – A number of businessmen from Atambua, Belu Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) wrote a letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). They admitted to being blackmailed by the Belu Resort Police Chief, Deputy Chief Commissioner of Police (AKBP) Richo Nataldo Devallas Simanjuntak. The letter went viral on social media. Copied in open letter obtained by Kompas.com, Friday (29/3/2024), it was written about the outpouring of the hearts of the Belu people and their request for help. Also read: Case of purchasing fictitious ships amounting to IDR 23.6 billion, Cilegon businessman sentenced to 3 years in prison The letter was addressed to President Joko Widodo, Republic of Indonesia Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, NTT Governor and Belu Regent. “We had to express ourselves through this letter and ask for prayers from the Almighty God, because we can no longer bear all the conditions that have been created by our respected father. Belu Police Chief “to all of us, economic actors of Belu Regency,” the letter writes. Also read: Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture calls Aceh-North Sumatra PON a farewell gift to Jokowi “We can only cry out, may God help us, in the midst of very difficult economic conditions, to survive by going into debt just to eat for the sake of our families and other people who are under our responsibility,” he said. he adds. “The brutality and abuse of power of the Belu Police Chief damaged the authority and image of the National Police institution in Belu Regency,” he continued. In the article it is stated that as a large institution that is supposed to be protective and protective, it is actually a thief and an extortionist. The biggest and greediest criminals who commit crimes in a structured, systematic and massive manner. All this is done by using their power through extortion of all sectors of business players with monetary values ​​ranging from hundreds of thousands of rupees to hundreds of millions of rupees per item. “This extortion is practiced in all sectors of activity. I am sorry that I cannot name the type of company for fear of intimidation for various legal reasons aimed at disrupting our psychology,” he wrote. “Dear Mr. Police Chief and members, isn’t the salary you regularly receive every month enough without having to extort money from us,” he added. Under these conditions, entrepreneurs can only survive to survive survivein a post-Covid economic context. Entrepreneurs also have to pay debts to high-interest weekly cooperatives or banks to survive and continue their business. “Can you imagine how hurt and painful our hearts will be when we have to deposit the amount of money you have targeted,” he wrote. “We pray and ask for prayers from the bishops, pastors, all other religious figures and all the people of Belu Regency. May God provide protection and security to you and your family, taking advantage of all the results of our blood and sweat,” he wrote. Again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regional.kompas.com/read/2024/03/29/200435678/pengusaha-atambua-buat-surat-terbuka-untuk-jokowi-mengaku-diperas-kapolres%3Fpage%3Dall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos