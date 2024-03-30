DA asks to bar Trump from attacking judge's daughter in hush money case





NEW YORK The prosecutor in Donald Trump's upcoming secret trial has asked the judge to clarify whether a gag order issued this week against the former president prohibits him from publicly attacking the judge's adult daughter and to expand the order if it does. it's not the case.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg made the request after Trump made social media posts attacking the daughter of New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan for her professional affiliations with candidates and Democratic politicians.

As Trump's April 15 trial date approaches, he and his defenders insist that Merchan is influenced by his daughter's work and her ties to Democrats.

Braggs' office wrote in a letter filed Thursday and released Friday that in light of the attacks, the judge should make it very clear that the [gag order] protects family members from the court, the district attorney, and all others named in the order.

He also said Merchan should warn [Trump] that his recent conduct is contumacious and commands him to desist immediately and that ignoring the warning should warrant sanctions.

On Tuesday, Merchan barred Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, from discussing trial witnesses, prosecutors and others involved in the case, saying his record of prior out-of-court statements established a risk sufficient for the administration of justice.

Trump's lawyers have repeatedly argued that any limitations on his speech are a blatant violation of his First Amendment rights and his rights as a presidential candidate.

In a letter Friday responding to Braggs' request, defense attorneys Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche said Merchan's silence order did not apply to comments about the judge's family members and that recent Trump's messages had not violated the order.

Mercan cannot order Trump to do anything the silencing order does not require, the lawyers wrote, adding that they would be entitled to a hearing if the judge was inclined to expand the order.

Trump has been partially gagged in other cases, including his indictment for federal election interference in Washington D.C. and a civil fraud case overseen by another New York judge, Arthur Engoron, whose law clerk and staff received a flood of threats and harassing messages after Trump's post. a photo and false information about the online clerk.

Trump's trial before Merchan is expected to last about two months and will be the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president. He is accused of falsifying business records to conceal a secret payment of money during the 2016 presidential race to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had a sexual affair with Trump years earlier .

The former president has three other indictments pending: the election obstruction case in Washington, a state-level election obstruction case in Georgia, and a federal case in Florida that accuses him of improperly retaining classified documents and obstructing government efforts to recover them.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 88 charges he faces.

Merchan's daughter has already been cited by Trump's lawyers as an issue in the hush case, when they argued that Merchan should recuse himself because of his ties to Democratic campaigns and because the judge appeared to have donated $15 to President Biden in 2020 and earned two $10s. contributions to Democratic-aligned organizations.

In a statement Friday, Richard Lewis, who heads the New York State Bar Association, denounced Trump's recent rhetoric, saying we must unequivocally condemn the baseless attack on Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan and his family.

All judges must be free to decide cases and make decisions without fear for their safety or that of their families, Lewis added. Even if they cannot speak out to protect themselves, we can and we will. Our justice system depends on it.

