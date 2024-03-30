Biden's fundraiser and Trump's visit to New York provide a glimpse of the clashes to come





The epicenter of the presidential campaign shifted to New York on Thursday, as the outgoing president and three of his predecessors visited the region for dueling events illustrating the type of political clashes that could define the general election .

For Democrats, it was a high-profile, celebrity-studded fundraiser for President Biden in Manhattan. On Long Island, former President Donald J. Trump attended the wake for a New York City officer who was killed during a traffic stop Monday. Together, the day's events created an unusual contrast in a general election campaign that has thus far been largely defined by appearances in courtrooms and at small, invitation-only events.

Mr. Biden, along with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, appeared before 5,000 donors at an event at Radio City Music Hall that campaign aides said raised $25 million. The eye-popping figure set a record for a single political event, aides said, and offered a vivid display of Democratic unity as the president heads into a tough re-election campaign.

All three Democratic presidents spent much of their time in New York, enveloped in the pomp of their famous supporters. Tieless and dressed in matching white shirts, they sat down for an interview on a celebrity podcast, were roasted by comedian Mindy Kaling and interviewed by Stephen Colbert, a late-night host.

This is our democracy, this is not a joke. I think democracy is literally at stake, Mr. Biden said. We are at an inflection point in history.

Mr. Obama and Mr. Clinton both made the case for Mr. Biden's re-election, praising his work to expand health care coverage, create jobs, cap insulin prices and address the competing demands of the war in Gaza.

It's not just about the negative arguments against the presumptive candidate on the other side. This is a positive case for someone who has done remarkable work, Mr. Obama said. We also have a positive story to tell about the future and that's something Joe Biden has worked diligently on, every day.

Mr. Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, had made his own appearance in the area hours earlier, at a funeral home on Long Island, surrounded by hundreds of police officers and family members of the slain police officer. While not officially a campaign stop, aides used the appearance to draw a stark contrast with Mr. Biden, attacking Democrats for spending their evening with donors and celebrities. In recent weeks, Mr. Trump has spent far more time fighting in courts than in battleground states.

Mr. Biden, meanwhile, has picked up the pace of his events since his State of the Union address earlier this month. But the fundraiser was one of the largest crowds he has attended as president. It will also increase an already large financial advantage, raising $5 million more overnight than Mr. Trump said he had raised in February.

The day's events highlighted a central dynamic of the race: Mr. Biden is campaigning with the strength of the Democratic establishment behind his candidacy, while Mr. Trump is largely alone.

Although Mr. Trump has been supported by many Republicans in Congress, a small but persistent wing of the party has refused to support his third bid for the White House. The only other former Republican president still alive did not support his candidacy, nor did Mike Pence, his former vice president.

Mr. Biden faces a different problem. Nearly every Democratic Party official, politician and strategist supports his efforts. Yet he faced sustained opposition from a vocal minority of progressives who protested the war in Gaza, through protest votes and disruption of events.

On Thursday, a group of several hundred protesters marched in the rain to stand outside the fundraiser. Biden, Biden, you are a liar, we demand a ceasefire, they chanted. Mr Biden faces growing anger from his political supporters and global allies over the civilian casualty toll in Israel's war against Hamas.

Jacob Sierra, 27, said he was at the protest because Joe Biden allowed the genocide. A registered Democrat from Brooklyn, Mr. Sierra voted for Mr. Biden in 2020, but does not think he will vote for the president or Mr. Trump this year.

We're really, really frustrated that this is still happening, said Mr. Sierra, who works for a nonprofit organization. We're seeing vague sympathy from the president and other elected officials, but there's not a lot of action.

Inside the room, the three presidents sat in matching white chairs and took the stage to the sounds of Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen, the unofficial cantor of the Democratic Party.

Before their appearance, Ms. Kaling warmed up the crowd with jokes about those who spent $500,000 to attend and the ages of the men they were all gathered to celebrate. Ms. Kaling, 44, said she looked like an actor from Euphoria compared to Mr. Biden, Mr. Obama and Mr. Clinton.

Protesters disrupted the program by shouting blood on your hands. Some were escorted out of the room by security. You can't just talk without listening, Mr. Obama said when he was interrupted. This is what the other side does.

Asked about the situation in Gaza, Biden expressed understanding for both sides, saying there were too many innocent victims, both Israeli and Palestinian.

It is understandable that Israel feels such deep anger and that Hamas is still there, he said. But we must actually end these efforts that are leading to the deaths of many innocent civilians, especially children.

The appearance ended with a joke, when Mr. Colbert, Mr. Clinton and Mr. Obama donned aviator sunglasses to do their impressions of the president.

Mr. Biden said he was a man who loved two things: Ray-Ban sunglasses and ice cream.

A music program featured a series of celebrities, including Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele.

Only a small group of journalists traveling with the White House were allowed into the event and news media video footage was banned. Before the fundraiser, the three presidents participated in a joint interview on Smartless, a podcast hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

Mr. Trump's appearance struck a decidedly different tone. The former president spent about 30 minutes at a funeral home in the Long Island suburb of Massapequa, visiting the widow and 1-year-old son of Officer Jonathan Diller. Mr. Diller was fatally shot during a traffic stop Monday.

Although it was not an official campaign event, Mr. Trump used the occasion to send out a tough-on-crime message. Mr. Trump, who faces four criminal cases, including one in Manhattan that goes to trial in less than three weeks, stood before more than a dozen police officers and proclaimed the country's need to restore order audience. .

His campaign pushed a different message, creating a stark contrast between Mr. Trump's visit and other political events taking place in the region.

President Trump will honor Officer Diller's legacy, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said on social media.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, who attended the vigil after Mr. Trump, told reporters that Mr. Biden had called him to offer condolences that Mr. Adams said he would pass on to the family . Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said Mr. Biden had supported law enforcement throughout his career.

Violent crime increased under the previous administration, she said, speaking aboard Air Force One as the president flew to New York. The Biden-Harris administration did just the opposite, taking decisive action early on to defund the police and achieve a historic reduction in crime.

Michael Gold and Julian Roberts-Grmela contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/28/us/politics/biden-clinton-obama-trump-nyc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos