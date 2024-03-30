Congress | Narendra Modi uses IT to paralyze the opposition: Congress denounces tax terrorism

The Congress on Friday received fresh income tax notices demanding Rs 1,823 crore, a blow that threatened to deepen its financial crisis ahead of the general elections and prompted it to blame the Narendra Modi government of taxation.

terrorism.

The Congress said the Income Tax department, which had earlier imposed a fine of Rs 210 crore on the party and frozen some of its bank accounts, had imposed the latest penalty based on the entries mentioned in the seized diaries in 2019.

Friday's developments come at a time when the United States has called for fair, transparent and timely legal procedures for actions against Indian opposition parties, such as the freezing of congressional bank accounts and the arrest of the minister in head of Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal.

A struggling Congress has come up with countermeasures to at least be able to fight off the April-June general election. Although he has petitioned the Supreme Court seeking relief, with the matter listed for April 1, a separate public interest petition is being considered to accuse the BJP of more serious violations than the Income Tax department would have ignored.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said data available on the Election Commission website, based on BJP submissions, indicates that the ruling party should have been fined Rs 4,600 crore for multiple violations of the norms applied in Congress.

We were fined Rs 210 crore because 23 of our MLAs and MLAs gave cash worth Rs 14.25 lakh even though we provided complete details of these people along with their addresses and cards PAN, Maken said at a press conference he addressed with party communications chief Jairam Ramesh. .

But the BJP did not give details of 1,297 transactions worth Rs 42 crore in 2018-19; no addresses of donors were given. Ninety-two donors were not even named.

Maken said: Calculated by the same criteria applied to us, a demand of Rs 4,600 crore should have been raised for the BJP. We will file a PIL on this. The fresh demand from us, totaling Rs 1,823 crore, has been increased on the basis of inflows into

Challan newspapers.

If this is valid, why no action on the entries in hawala Jain newspapers which mentioned Advani and Sahara-Birla newspapers referring to payments made to Modi? We received an opinion based on the 1993-1994 declarations. They opened files of more statements.

Maken said a sum of Rs 280 crore belonging to the Congress had been frozen for over a month, arguing that it was a conspiracy to destroy a level playing field ahead of the general elections.

He said the party would explain to the Supreme Court that the case was not limited to technical aspects of taxation and reflected a broader intention to stifle opposition parties just before the general elections, thereby destroying democracy in the country.

Maken added that two other opposition parties had received income tax notices regarding their 1993-94 tax returns.

The Congress plans to raise popular awareness about the threat to Indian democracy.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday took the unusual step of issuing a veiled threat to bureaucrats who allegedly colluded with the government to obstruct democracy.

After the change of government, there will surely be measures against those who have stripped democracy. And the action will be so strong that no one will ever dare to repeat such activities. This is my guarantee, he posted on X.

Rahul used the hashtag #BJPTaxTerrorism to clarify the context.

Party general secretary KC Venugopal issued a statement saying: As is known across the world, the BJP is seeking to eliminate the Congress financially and has filed several frivolous cases against us in the run-up to the elections.

He added: Against this action, all PCCs will demonstrate tomorrow (Saturday) across the country, in every district. It's not just about our party, it's about a systematic bludgeoning of the voice of the people. And the people will revolt.

Venugopal asked all units in the state to hold protests from Saturday in all districts. A public rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 has already been announced, during which the Modi government will be accused of coercive tactics aimed at crushing the opposition.