Donald Trump's rights as a defendant extend the public's right to a speedy trial

March 29 (UPI) — A year after Donald Trump was first indicted on criminal charges, none of his four criminal trials have begun. An organization of legal experts is calling on the justice system to uphold the public interest in a speedy trial.

A precedent was set in jurisprudence to recognize the people's right to a speedy trial, and this was reaffirmed by Congress. Conor Gaffney, legal counsel for the nonprofit Protect Democracy, told UPI this is important for several reasons.

“What we can see is that in Trump's case, delay is often used as a defense tactic,” Gaffney said. “Unnecessary and prolonged delay can allow evidence to become obsolete and witnesses’ memories to fade.”

Gaffney co-authored an amicus brief to the Supreme Court, with others from Protect Democracy. The brief was filed as the high court weighs Trump's presidential immunity claim.

The claim of presidential immunity is just one of the problems that have prevented the trials from starting.

The former president's defense managed to delay two trials in state court and two in federal court, some by months. The federal trial over Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington and the secret trial in New York were originally scheduled to begin in March.

“Justice delayed”

Protect Democracy's argument evokes the phrase “justice delayed is justice denied,” cited several times throughout history. It is a legal principle that a legal remedy, if delayed, is as ineffective as no legal remedy at all.

Gaffney is referring to the long-established precedent in Barker v. Wingo. The Supreme Court stated in this case that “society has a particular interest in prompt prosecution.”

This principle was later enshrined in law by the United States Congress in the Speedy Trial Act of 1974. The law directs that trials must begin within 70 days of the date the indictment is filed, but at earlier 30 days, unless the accused agrees.

The law, Gaffney said, sets a baseline for what is considered sufficient time for the defense to prepare for trial. It allows delays, provided they are justified.

The primary role of Trump's defense attorneys before trial is to ensure that their client's rights as a defendant are protected. This means advocating for access to evidence that will be used at trial and ensuring they have enough time to prepare their arguments.

The defendant's right to due process is paramount.

Election day is approaching

As Gaffney notes, Trump and his lawyers have been clear about their broader goal. They are seeking to delay all trials until after the November 5 election. Trump will be the Republican nominee for president against President Joe Biden, on the Democratic side.

The judges noted the speed — or lack of speed — of Trump's calls. Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the Manhattan secrecy case, questioned why the defense waited months before requesting documents from the prosecution. Documents that they knew would be part of the trial.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan made a similar observation about Trump's defense in the Jan. 6 case in Washington.

“Every criminal case is different,” Gaffney said. “Given the circumstances of these proceedings, seven months seems entirely reasonable and fair.”

Trump alleged that the charges against him were politically motivated and an attempt by the Biden administration to interfere in the election.

The circumstances surrounding Trump and the criminal charges against him are unusual. He is the first former president to be criminally charged, let alone indicted four times on more than 90 counts.

But Trump is far from the only political candidate facing trial. This has happened numerous times to senators, congressmen, and state officials.

For example, in 2008, Alaska Senator Ted Stevens was charged and ultimately convicted of making false statements when he concealed receiving gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Stevens was running for re-election at the time of the indictment, but his approach to the trial was different from Trump's. He insisted that the trial take place before Election Day, hoping to clear his name. After he was found guilty, the charges were eventually dropped.

If elected, it is likely that Trump would order his attorney general to dismiss all cases. David S. Weinstein, an attorney at Jones Walker in Miami and a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of Florida, told UPI that the path forward is not as clear as it seems.

“He’s going to say he has the right to do this,” Weinstein said. “I'm not sure that's what our Constitution or the decisions that have interpreted our Constitution are going to say about this.”

A busy schedule

The combination of cases creates a scheduling challenge because each is rife with its own pretrial issues that must be addressed.

“What’s unusual is the amount of time it takes for some of these pretrial motions to be heard and decisions to be made,” Weinstein said. “It is unusual for the two federal cases to take this long. They tend to move much more quickly than state cases. They are usually resolved in 12 months or less.”

The trial over alleged secret payments Trump made to adult film star Stormy Daniels is scheduled to begin April 15. At this point, Weinstein expects at least two trials, if not a third, to take place before the election. Gaffney agrees that two could happen, but believes a third is less likely.

The verdict in Manhattan should come in May, Weinstein estimates. The next case, probably that of January 6, would then begin in June or July. He expects the case over Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents in Florida to come third, starting in September or October.

Gaffney said the Supreme Court's decision on Trump's presidential immunity request may not come until June. That could push the trial into the fall, depending on how much time Chutkan gives the defense to prepare.

The public's right to a speedy trial is a consideration for the courts. As alleged, the public is victimized by Trump's crimes in many ways. Voters' rights were violated in the Fulton County, Georgia, election subversion case and the January 6 case. Public safety was put at risk in the classified documents affair.

But other questions weigh more heavily as judges chart a path forward for the trial.

“It’s a consideration but I don’t think it’s at the top of the list,” Weinstein said of the public’s right to a speedy trial. “You look at availability, whether the evidence is provided and reviewed in a timely manner. It's definitely not one of the top three to five things to consider.”

These primary considerations are Trump's right to due process, his team's ability to have adequate preparation time, the prosecution's obligation to provide evidence to the defense, and the accused's right to be informed of the nature of the accusations brought against him.

Weinstein adds that judges are also cautious because of the high-profile nature of these cases.

“It is unusual in an average case for such deference to be given to a defendant by a variety of different judges,” he said. “No judge wants to be the one who made an inappropriate error under the law and the facts.”

The outcome of the first case may also impact what happens in the future.

“Certainly the outcome of the first trial will weigh heavily on the political and legal ramifications,” Weinstein added. “If the government wins this case, it will strengthen the arguments made. If the defense wins, I think the former president will benefit from overwhelming momentum in the nomination process.”

