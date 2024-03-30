List of airports in Indonesia that Jokowi will inaugurate throughout March 2024





JawaPos.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated 5 airports in the country throughout March 2024. All the inaugurated airports are outside Java, including Kalimantan and Sulawesi. Airports include Bandawa Singkawang in West Kalimantan, Mutiara Sis Al-Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, and Banggai Laut Airport in Banggai Laut Regency, Central Sulawesi. Next, Bolaang Mongondow Airport in Bolaang Mongondow Regency, North Sulawesi, and Taman Bung Karno Airport in Sitaro Regency, North Sulawesi. More recently, Indonesian President Joko Widodo accompanied by Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi inaugurated 4 airports in Sulawesi. The President said that a few years ago there was an earthquake in the city of Palu, which caused damage to several public facilities, including the airport. “We know that the damage to Mutiara Sis Al-Jufri Airport is really serious. At that time, the runway and the terminal were also damaged. “So we are carrying out the rehabilitation and reconstruction of three more airports, both in Central Sulawesi and North Sulawesi,” Jokowi said in his statement, quoted on Saturday (30/3). The President also said that during the earthquake he really felt the importance of an airport for the mobility of people and logistics, which was ultimately disrupted. “That's when I remembered that even if I wanted to send help, I wouldn't be able to get in. Because of what? “The airport couldn't be used at that time- there,” he added. 1. Mutiara Sis Al-Jufri Airport With a budget of IDR 567 billion, the president said, Mutiara Sis Al-Jufri Airport currently has a runway measuring 2,510 meters x 45 meters, which can be landed by narrow-body aircraft. “When I saw the interior, the architecture inside, I thought that everything has changed and everything is becoming prettier, better and ready to use. “So this will increase the speed of mobility of people and goods to and from Central Sulawesi,” the president explained. 2. Banggai Laut Airport Meanwhile, Banggai Laut Airport has a runway measuring 1,200 meters x 30 meters and can be landed by limited ATR 72 type aircraft. The passenger terminal area of ​​this airport is 1,400 square meters and can accommodate up to 39,000 passengers each year. 3. Bolaang Mongondow Airport Then, Bolaang Mongondow Airport has a runway measuring 1,600 meters x 30 meters and can be landed by ATR 72 type aircraft. With a passenger terminal area of ​​993 square meters, this airport can accommodate up to 52,000 passengers each year. 4. Taman Bung Karno Airport Taman Bung Karno Airport has a runway measuring 1,400 meters x 30 meters and can be landed by ATR 72 type aircraft. The passenger terminal area of ​​this airport is 600 square meters and can accommodate up to 27,000 passengers each year. The airport, which was built at a total cost of IDR 427 billion, is located in Pangmilang Village, South Singkawang District, Singkawang, West Kalimantan. Singkawang Airport will be constructed from 2019 to 2023, through a Government and Business Cooperation (KPBU) financing program. The total budget for the construction of this airport is IDR 427 billion. Singkawang Airport has a 2,000 meter (m) passengers per year.

