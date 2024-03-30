Rishi Sunak faces looming vote of confidence as allies warn 'all bets are off' | Politics | News





Rishi Sunak could face a confidence vote in two months as his allies warn poor results in May's local elections will spell disaster for the prime minister. The Prime Minister's main allies estimate that 52 letters of censure are likely to be submitted after the local elections because “at this stage all bets are off”. Those plotting to oust him have said so The temperature: Events will take over, things are just starting to happen. » declared one conspirator. How can you launch into this campaign saying that I am the man of the country and that there are 70 MPs behind you who say that it is forbidden? It comes as Robert Halfon, a Sunak loyalist, resigned as a Conservative MP this week after 14 years in the role.

After announcing his shock departure, Halfon remembered what Gandalf from Lord of the Rings said when the hobbits were returning home. He said: I am not coming to the Shire. My time is over. As for you, my dear friends, you will not need any help among the great ones that you are, and I no longer have any fear at all for any of you. Halfon is the 63rd Conservative MP to announce his resignation before the election. This is the highest since Tony Blair's landslide victory in 1997.

His departure, accompanied by that of the Minister of the Armed Forces, James Heappey, is a hard blow for Sunak. As George Osborne, the former chancellor, said on his Political Currency podcast: “It feels a bit like the end of an era. Professor Colin Rallings, an elections expert at Oxford University, estimates the Conservatives are on the verge of losing half their advisers. He said: They are defending a series of local elections where even the most ardent and loyal member of CCHQ would say they are going to get hammered because they are defending such a high water line.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1883201/rishi-sunak-confidence-vote-resignations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos