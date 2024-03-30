Why Modis' decision sharing 600 lawyers' open letter on alleged pressure on SC is problematic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to share on social media on Thursday an open letter from a group of more than 600 lawyers addressed to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, alleging that an interest group is trying to put pressure on the government judicial system and undermine public confidence in the justice system. The courts are unprecedented and problematic, several bar members said.

This gives the impression that the letter had political support, said Amit Pai, a Delhi-based lawyer. Another Delhi-based advocate, who asked to remain anonymous, said the letter would not have attracted much attention if Modi had not posted it on social media.

The letter said this alleged attempt to influence the Court based on frivolous logic and outdated political agendas “is not only disrespectful and contemptuous of the judiciary, but also poses a threat to democracy.”

Most of the prominent signatories of the letter are lawyers associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Although the letter did not mention any political party, when the Prime Minister Modi After sharing the letter on social media, he added a message saying that bullying and intimidating others is a vintage culture of Congress.

This drew retorts from congressional leaders Mallikarjun Kharge And Jairam Ramesh. Modiji, institution after institution is being “bullied” into submission by you, so stop blaming the Congress party for your own sins! » said Kharge.

Bullying and intimidating others is a vintage Congress culture. Five decades ago, they called for an “engaged judiciary”: they unapologetically want the commitment of others to their selfish interests, but renounce any commitment to the nation. No wonder there are 140 crore Indians https://t.co/dgLjuYONHH -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2024

It is quite common for groups of lawyers to write open letters to the chief justice of the Supreme Court to draw attention to particular issues or grievances, lawyers help. But this open letter is unusual because it was quickly endorsed by the Prime Minister himself.

Senior lawyer Raju Ramachandran said he was not really concerned about the independence of the judiciary. His political support also indicates that he was only aiming to oblige the government, he said.

Some lawyers have pointed out the paradox of Modi using the letter to attack the Congress for seeking an engaged judiciary, as Indira Gandhi once did since her BJP government was accused of undermining judicial independence.

Why is the government not allowing the transfer of judges from one high court to another or the appointment of certain lawyers as judges of the high court, as recommended and repeatedly reiterated by the collegium of the Supreme Court ? asked Paras Nath Singh, a Delhi-based official lawyer. What is the message the government is sending?

Singh was referring to the Modi government selectively approving the recommendations of the Supreme Court collegium, although the government is legally bound to give effect to all such proposals. The collegium consists of the most senior judges of the Supreme Court and recommends appointments and transfers to judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts. By acting selectively, the Modi government has exercised effective control over judicial appointments, lawyers say.

Others noted that there have been several cases in recent years of politically sensitive cases being taken away from judges critical of the government. The saga in March of a judge resigning from the Calcutta High Court and joining the BJP days later to contest the Lok Sabha elections, admitting The fact that he was in touch with the BJP while serving on the High Court has also raised questions about the shrinking of judicial independence under Modi.

Political divide

Although the Bar has always had members of diverse political leanings, it has become sharply divided over the past decade, attorneys said. Scroll.

Lawyers have always been actively involved in politics, said Sanjoy Ghose, a senior lawyer based in Delhi. However, they never let politics interfere in the affairs of the Bar.

But the polarization of the past decade has caused a split within the Bar, he said: Its unity has disappeared.

A Delhi-based lawyer admitted that the bar had become very divided.

Previously, the bar spoke with one voice and the advocate general spoke on behalf of the bar, he said on condition of anonymity.

Another Delhi-based advocate pointed out that a crucial factor behind this polarization is the BJP's mobilization of the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, a right-wing lawyers' organization associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sanghs, the BJP's ideological parent.

Earlier, the Parishad did not have much presence or prominence at the bar, they said. Now it regularly organizes events throughout the year.

Sharp attacks

A lawyer who asked to remain anonymous said there is a distinction between letters challenging administrative decisions, pointing out certain problems and arguing for reforms and this letter that castigates a class of lawyers.

It is not the role of the bar to attack anyone, he said.

He noted that the letter attacks the wisdom of the Supreme Court and questions its stature. One wonders if the Supreme Court is gullible enough to allow itself to be influenced by a few lawyers here and there, he said.

Ghose asked why the letter attacked those who questioned the judiciary. Why is the justice system unassailable? He asked. The Bar is the guardian of the judicial power. It is the duty of the Bar to criticize the judiciary.

Amit Pai, meanwhile, said it was not worth dwelling too much on the letter. It simply expresses a point of view, he said. Personally, I don't support it, but it is a form of protest.