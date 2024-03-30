President Joe Biden Surpasses Donald Trump in Campaign Cash and He's Going to Need It





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden's reelection campaign is bringing in big bucks. And he has an election year strategy that, in a nutshell, aims to spend more, faster.

Not only is Biden aiming to present himself as a fundraising heavyweight this month, but his campaign is also making significant early investments, both on the ground and on the airwaves, in hopes of creating a huge organizational advantage that will leave Republican Donald Trump scrambling to catch up.

But if the money flowing in has given Biden and the Democrats a major financial advantage, it's also becoming clear that Biden will need it. Throughout his life in business and politics, Trump's provocations have earned him free and nearly unlimited media attention. Biden, meanwhile, has often struggled to cut through the noise with his own message despite his tenure as president.

That means Biden will need a lot of money to cover battleground states where a few thousand votes could be the difference between victory or defeat. Add to that the challenge of reaching millennials, as well as even younger voters, who made up a significant part of his 2020 coalition, in a much more fractured media ecosystem that leans toward streaming services over broadcast conventional and cable.

Biden's organizing and outreach efforts began in earnest this month, with the campaign using his State of the Union address as a launching pad to open 100 new field offices across the country and increase the number of 'paid employees in battleground states to 350 people. It is also currently in the midst of a $30 million television and digital advertising campaign targeting specific communities such as Black, Hispanic and Asian voters.

To illustrate the outgoing president's organizational advantage, his re-election campaign in February had 480 field aides, compared to 311 for Trump and the Republican National Committee, according to Biden campaign officials.

We're beefing up campaign headquarters and field offices, hiring staff across the country before Trump and his MAGA Republicans even open a single office, Biden boasted Friday in New York during a meeting of his committee of national finances, which included 200 of its largest donors. and fundraisers in and around the city.

A huge floor disadvantage didn't stop Trump from winning the presidency in 2016, a fact Democrats remember well.

It's one of Trump's stubborn challenges, said Robby Mook, campaign manager for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential bid. Trump is Trump's best organizer, and Trump can motivate people since the podium.

But, Mook added, the Biden campaign is doing what it needs to do, citing the State of the Union as a powerful example of how to effectively mobilize the base and harness the anti-Trump energy that will inevitably motivate many Democrats this year.

The most magical and scary part of politics is that you never know until Election Day, Mook said. And so I wouldn't want to leave anything on the table if I were them, and the benefit of having a resource advantage is you get all these different things.

Even Biden's physical campaign will likely be much more expensive this year.

Unlike 2020, when many Americans were hunkered down due to the pandemic, Biden will have to travel more while building a political infrastructure that will be far more expensive than the virtual, socially distanced campaign he ran from his basement last year. last time.

His reelection campaign will also entail expenses that Trump won't have to face, such as reimbursing the federal government for the use of Air Force One. So far, he has repaid $4.5 million for the use of the official presidential plane for political purposes, according to the campaign.

Mook said decisions about how to strategically invest campaign money are never as nimble as staff want, and there is risk not only in spending too much, too quickly, but also in spending far too late in an election year.

Last fall and summer, Democrats grew concerned about Biden's early lack of fundraising and campaign activity. Strikes by writers' and actors' guilds in Hollywood haven't helped, preventing the pro-union president from raising money in a region that has long financed the party's political ambitions.

Fast forward to the present and doubts about his fundraising operation have lessened. In addition to raising millions at high-dollar events across the country and raising $26 million at an event featuring Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton on Thursday night, the president frequently highlighted the 500,000 new donors who have contributed in recent weeks, arguing that it is broadening its appeal.

Now, even donors lukewarm toward the president are contributing, Democratic Party donors and fundraisers say.

“I think people really want to hear what they have to say,” said Michael Smith, a major Hollywood donor and fundraiser, who hosted an event in Los Angeles earlier this year with rocker Lenny Kravitz and hosted another event last week in Palm Springs with the president's wife. , Jill Biden. They realize it’s an investment.

Trump campaign officials admit that Biden and the Democrats will likely have more money to spend, while asserting that Trump will still be able to run an effective campaign given his ability to attract media coverage.

Our online digital fundraising continues to soar, investments from our major donors are increasing, and Democrats are fearful of President Trump's fundraising prowess, said Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign. Not only are we raising the necessary funds, we are deploying strategic assets that will help return President Trump to the White House and bring Republicans to the finish line.

But given Trump's propensity to make explosive remarks, it can also have a two-way effect, which Democrats are sure to exploit by using their financial advantage to run ads. Trump's legal costs stemming from the myriad court cases he is tied up in will also certainly weigh on his cash flow situation. Records show his political operation has paid out at least $80 million to cover legal costs over the past two years.

Trump promises to be a dictator from day one, suspend our Constitution and bring back political violence even worse than January 6th. His MAGA agenda is so toxic and extreme that hundreds of thousands of Republicans in swing states voted for Nikki Haley instead of him, even after she dropped out, how unique! said Biden campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt. Donald Trump has neither the resources nor even the will to bring back these critical voters.

It also remains an open question whether Trump will be able to break through in the same way he did in 2016, when he was a political novelty. Or as he did in the 2020 election, when he held the presidency and was omnipresent at a time when housebound Americans were glued to their televisions.

The media landscape and where voters get their information have changed, and so assumptions based on Trump's ability to dominate mainstream media conversations should be questioned, said Josh Schwerin, a Democratic strategist who previously worked at Priorities USA, the Democratic primary super PAC during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Fewer voters are getting their information through traditional media and finding ways to provide them with information is becoming increasingly difficult and takes money, he said. Both candidates will have to do it. And this is one area where having a financial edge will be a big advantage to the Biden campaign.

