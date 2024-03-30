Prabowo meets Xi Jinping tomorrow in Beijing, this is the full statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry





BEIJING, KOMPAS.TV – The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday (3/29/2024) the visit of Indonesian President-elect and General Chairman of the Greater Indonesia Movement Party, Gerindra Prabowo Subianto, to Beijing to meet with President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Minister Li Qiang. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday (3/29/2024) that Prabowo Subianto will visit China from March 31 to April 2 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. During his visit, Prabowo Subianto will meet with President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang. “They will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.” » Lin Jian said. Lin Jian highlighted the importance of relations between China and Indonesia as developing countries and emerging economies. The two countries, Lin Jian said, enjoy strong traditional friendship and close cooperation. “In recent years, under the strategic leadership of Presidents Xi Jinping and Joko Widodo, bilateral relations have successfully maintained strong growth momentum and entered a new stage in building a society with a shared future,” Lin said. Jiang. He also highlighted Prabowo Subianto's visit to China as a positive sign demonstrating the strength of relations between the two countries. “This visit is an excellent opportunity to further strengthen traditional friendship, deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation and better align development strategies to set an example for major developing countries in embracing a shared future and working in solidarity for mutual development and becoming a source of stability and mutual development. a force for the good of this region and beyond,” he said. Also read: Russia and China take serious notes despite supporting UN Security Council resolution on Gaza Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto with President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on the sidelines of the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the TNI. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto will visit China from March 31 to April 2 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. (Source: Kompas.com) Indonesian President Joko Widodo has sought to maintain neutral relations with major powers, saying good relations with all parties are in the national interest. Indonesia is located in the middle of the Indo-Pacific maritime route, the artery of international trade, and China recognizes Indonesia's importance from a geopolitical perspective. On March 20, Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory telegram to Prabowo, noting that he “highly appreciates the development of China-Indonesia relations and looks forward to working with President-elect Prabowo Subianto to achieve more results in joint construction of 'a society of the future'. ” the agency wrote. news China. Last week, Prabowo Subianto, as Minister of Defense, received a courtesy visit from the Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia, Lu Kang, at the office of the Ministry of Defense, Jakarta, Thursday (21/3/ 2024). In his speech, Defense Minister Prabowo warmly welcomed the arrival of the Chinese ambassador and expressed thanks for his visit to the Ministry of Defense. This bilateral meeting specifically addressed a number of crucial issues, particularly in the context of defense. “I support the continuation of the partnership between the two countries and hope that cooperation in the defense sector can be strengthened in the future,” Prabowo said. Furthermore, the Minister of Defense emphasized the importance of continued support for educational personnel exchanges and joint military training programs. “Indonesia is very welcoming and considers it important to organize student exchange visits to increase understanding,” Prabowo said.

