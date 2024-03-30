PM Modi tells Bill Gates why he called for clanking utensils during Covid pandemic | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an interaction with philanthropist Bill Gates, recalled his government's fight against the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates interact while discussing various crucial issues in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI) On March 22, 2020, people across the country clapped and clinked utensils to express solidarity with health and emergency officials who were working around the clock in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. “Remember, 5 p.m. tonight for 5 minutes… Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express your gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 to make our nation free from COVID-19. #JantaCurfew, the first message from the minister on X read that day. Prime Minister Modi on Friday recalled how he diligently followed all Covid-19 protocols in public to win people's trust. “I publicly followed all Covid-19 protocols to gain people's trust. I gave clarion calls of clapping, banging utensils, lighting lamps despite some ridicule. It was crucial for me to “unite everyone in this fight. Once the intention to protect oneself was established. and others around, it turned into a mass movement,” he said, as quoted by ANI. Prime Minister Modi said that when he advised people to wear masks, they listened to themselves and remembered it. “It turned into a people's movement. Because in a democracy, force is not the solution. In a democracy, people need to be convinced, educated and trained. In a democracy, education and collaboration are the engines of progress,” Modi said. This strategy played an important role in the success of our vaccination campaign where the population did not resist, Modi added. He stressed that the financial challenge was significant because of the costs of vaccine research. “I also boosted people’s confidence by being among the first to get vaccinated, alongside my 95-year-old mother who was publicly vaccinated. I set an example and gained people’s confidence that this could save their lives,” the Prime Minister said.

