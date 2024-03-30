Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of being responsible for October 7 in an interview with Israeli media





In an exclusive interview with Israel Hayom, Donald Trump discussed the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, what he would do as US President and his views on current US President Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress.

While at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, Omer Lachmanovich, editor-in-chief of Israel Hayom, and Ariel Kahana, the publication's chief diplomatic correspondent, described the setting as sumptuous, with an aura of royal palace. Israel Hayom reported that just before the interview began, Trump spent the first minute considering what the conversation would look like on screen. After staring for several seconds at the monitor behind their backs, which was displaying the interview, Trump said, “That looks good,” and the interview began.

The first question reporters asked the former president was whether he agreed with Israel's goal of completely destroying Hamas. He responded, “Only a fool or a madman would not have reacted the way you did,” adding that if he had been in the Oval Office, war would not have broken out on October 7. “They would never, ever have it done [if I were president], for two reasons: first, they were broke. Second, when I was president, they would never have done this because they knew the consequences would be very serious.

Trump said in the interview that he blamed US President Joe Biden for the October 7 attack on Israel because “they [Hamas] have no respect for him. He can't put two sentences together. He can't speak. He is a very stupid person. He's a stupid person. His foreign policy for 50 years was horrible. If you look at the people who were with him in other administrations, they viewed him as a weak and ineffective president. [Hamas] I would never have committed this attack if I was there.

Now that Israel and Hamas are at war, Trump has specifically declared: “You must end your war. To finish. You have to do it. And I'm sure you will. And we must achieve peace, we cannot let this continue. Israeli soldiers operate near Shifa Hospital, Gaza, March 29, 2024 (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Lachmanovich and Kahana asked how he would act if Trump were re-elected and the war continued. In response, Trump touted his accomplishments as president. “There has not been a better president than me for Israel because of the Golan Heights. [recognition by the US]the Abraham Accords.

Trump boasted: “I've been loyal to Israel, I've been the best president in history by a factor of 10 for Israel, because of everything I do.” The embassy in Jerusalem, being the capital, is the best place for the embassy and for its construction. The most important thing I did was the Iran nuclear deal. I finished it. The problem is that Biden hasn't done anything about it. »

Trump discusses Iran

He continued his discussion of Iran, adding that he did not believe the country should be able to possess nuclear weapons. He said that when he was president, he was so tough on Iran to the point that he “literally ran out of money.” He said Iran was only 35 days away from a bomb when a decision was made.

Trump clearly stated that Iran “will never have a nuclear weapon…They can have a nuclear weapon in 35 days.” I have seven months and nine months left to take office. A lot of bad things can happen during this time. It's a lot. It feels like an eternity. Seven months in this world, and especially in the Middle East, where everything is so combative and combustible, is a long time and so many bad things can happen. And also, so many good things can happen. If we had a real president, if we had a president who knew what he was doing, who could put two sentences together, this could be resolved very quickly.”

Interviewers asked Trump who his vice president would be, to which he responded, “Who would you want?” »

After interviewers expressed that they would like his vice president to support Israel, he responded: “You will have an Israel supporter, I promise you.” » He then said that Kamala Harris is the opposite of a supporter of Israel and that Biden is not either. He said they both supported “the enemy.”

Trump also said that Senator Chuck Schumer was not a supporter of Israel and highlighted American Jews who do not support him. He mentioned the New York Times, calling it a “Jewish family.” He said: “I think they hate Israel. I look at what they write in the New York Times, it's hysterical. Now conservative Jews love Trump, I'd get the best grades, I'd beat anyone [with them]. They love Trump, I think they're great, and they love Israel. »

Trump also called out Jewish voters who did not support him, saying he received only about a quarter of the Jewish vote. He said that in the second election the percentage was more concerning because of all he had done for Israel. “It’s hard to believe that a Jewish person in the United States could vote Democratic or vote Biden; it's almost as if they've never read a story. They have never read a newspaper or looked at a news bureau… He abandoned Israel.

At the end of the interview, the former president discussed the mistakes that he believes Israel is making, particularly in its public relations strategy. “I think Israel made a very big mistake. I wanted to call [Israel] and say not to do it. These photos and clichés. I mean, animated shots of bombs being dropped on buildings in Gaza. And I said: Oh, that's a terrible portrait. This is a very bad image for the world. The world sees it… every night I watched buildings fall on people. He would say that this was given by the Ministry of Defense and that whoever is providing this is giving a bad image. »

After interviewers pressed him, saying terrorists were hiding in those buildings, Trump responded, “Go do what you have to do.” But you don't do that. And I think that's one of the reasons why there was a lot of bribery. If people didn't see that every night, I would watch every one of them… And I think Israel wanted to show that it's hard, but sometimes you shouldn't do that… Israel has to be very careful. because you lose a lot of the world, you lose a lot of support, you have to finish, you have to do the work. And you must achieve peace, return to normal life for Israel and for everyone else. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-794369 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos