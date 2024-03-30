Why Adiala inmates can't have virtual debates: IHC





ISLAMABAD:

An Islamabad High Court judge on Friday remarked that he did not understand why virtual meetings of prisoners in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where PTI founding president and former Prime Minister Imran Khan was incarcerated, were being held. opposite.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the IHC heard the bludgeoning pleas related to Imran's separate meeting in jail or through video link and against Rule 265 of the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978.

The judge observed that the authorities were determined to follow a line written in the prison rules, even if they could be changed in an hour.

During the proceedings, Adiala Prison superintendent Asad Warraich submitted a report to the court on the PTI founder president's meetings in the prison.

The advocate general told the court that they had prepared the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in consultation. The judge told him it could have been done sooner.

Judicial assistant Zainab Janjua informed the court that in the prison rules available online, inmates were not allowed to hold meetings twice a week, while the book version allowed two.

The Advocate General said that there were two or three books on prison regulations written by different authors.

He added that he would talk to the Punjab government and finalize the agreed rules.

Janjua informed the court that according to the online version, Rules 265 allowed higher class prisoners to write one letter and have one meeting per week.

She added that it also prohibited the discussion of political issues in letters and meetings.

The judicial assistant presented before the IHC the judgments of various Indian courts regarding the prison rules, according to which political discussions were allowed in prison.

The hearing of the case was adjourned to April 5.

The Adiala Prison Administration refused to grant lawyers representing Imran online access to their client.

The Adiala prison superintendent had earlier told the IHC that the prison rules did not provide for online meetings.

The online version also states that “the number of people who can visit a prisoner at any one time should be limited to six.”

“Discussion of political issues will not be permitted during these talks. The subject matter of all letters must be strictly limited to private matters and must not contain any reference to prison administration and discipline, other prisoners or politics,” it adds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2461022/why-cant-adiala-inmates-have-virtual-moots-ihc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos