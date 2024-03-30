Trump shares image of Biden tied up in back of van





Former President Donald Trump shared a video on social media Friday that included an image of President Joe Biden tied up and restrained in the back of a pickup truck.

The 20-second video, which Trump said was taken Thursday in Long Island, New York, shows a truck emblazoned with “Trump 2024” and a large photo depicting Biden tied up and lying on its side.

Trump was on Long Island Thursday to rescue fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.

When reached for comment on the image in the video, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said: “This photo was in the back of a pickup truck traveling on the highway. ” Cheung also accused “Democrats and crazy people” of calling for violence against Trump and his family, arguing that “they are actually weaponizing the justice system against him.”

Cheung pointed to Biden's comments in 2018, before declaring his candidacy, when he said that if he and Trump were in high school, he would “take him behind the gym and beat him up” if he heard him belittling the women. .

Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler criticized Trump for releasing the video.

“This image of Donald Trump is the kind of crap you post when you call for bloodshed or tell the Proud Boys to stand back and stand by,” Tyler said in a statement. “Trump regularly incites political violence and it’s time people take him seriously, just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6.”

The White House referred questions about the video to the campaign.

Trump has used violent imagery and rhetoric before, both during his 2024 presidential campaign and before.

On March 16, he vowed there would be bloodshed if he was not re-elected, speaking about the economy. Last year, before his numerous indictments, Trump warned of “a risk of death and destruction” if he were indicted in the hush money case brought against him by the U.S. District Attorney. Manhattan.

He also shared a post on Truth Social that contained an image of him with a baseball bat near Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's head. The message has been deleted.

Most recently, Trump used his Truth Social platform to attack Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the hush money case, as well as the judge's daughter after she was slapped with a partial silence order. .

Trump faces four criminal indictments on charges related to allegations of election interference, mishandling classified documents and tampering with business records related to secret payments. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

