Supermarkets face backlash over 'hidden sugar traps' in smoked salmon





Supermarkets are facing a backlash over hidden sugar traps in smoked salmon as shoppers fear they won't know the ingredients that go into their breakfast. Grocery store bosses have been accused of peddling addictive products by selling breakfast products that shoppers may view as healthy options – but which contain sugar in the recipes. Former health minister James Bethell this weekend exposed what he claims are hidden sugar traps in products such as smoked salmon and orange juice. UK supermarkets need to realize that they play a vital role in the health of the nation. Lord Bethell, who served in Boris Johnson's government during the pandemic, said: Given the lack of significant legislation from the Government to reduce the huge amount of cheap sugar being offered to the public, supermarkets have , with vested interests, peddled these addictive products. some products. Research by the Telegraph has found that slices of smoked salmon on sale in supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsburys, Waitrose and Asda list sugar among the ingredients. This is despite one of the UK's largest smoked salmon producers, Forman & Son, saying recipes should not include sugar. Lance Forman, managing director of H Forman & Son, said there was no one good reason to add sugar to smoked salmon. Were the oldest producer of smoked salmon in the world. We know what we're doing and there's never been any sugarcoating, Mr. Forman said. He suggested that the reason behind adding sugar could be to mask the taste of the extra salt, used to extend the expiration date of salmon. He added that sugar would also help mask the bitterness of smoking, if producers chose not to cut off the outer rind because they were selling by weight. Mr Forman said: We live in a world where people are concerned about added sugar in foods, but most people don't even know there is sugar in smoked salmon that shouldn't be there. .

