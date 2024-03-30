IPL records from Narendra Modi Stadium before GT vs SRH | cricket.un





Narendra Modi Stadium [X} The 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) going head-to-head against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, March 31st at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 3:30 PM. GT won against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 6 runs in their first match of the tournament on March 24. They lost to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 63 runs in their second match on March 26. Gujarat, with 2 points from two matches, are at number 7 in the points table right now. On the flip side, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also have 2 points from two matches but are at number 4 because of a higher net run rate (NRR). Hyderabad lost their first match and demolished the Mumbai Indians in the second, breaking all records. Ahead of the match, here is a look at the important stats of Narendra Modi Stadium over the years in the IPL. Ground Stats Of Narendra Modi Stadium In IPL The Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world. Previously, it was known as Sardar Patel Stadium but was renamed in honour of the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. It is located in Motera, Ahmedabad in Gujrat. It is capable of accommodating over 1,30,000 cricket lovers. It holds world-class amenities like modern seating arrangements, hospitality boxes, practice facilities, and a media Shubman Gill has the highest individual score at NMS in an innings [iplt20.com] The venue is expected to host its second match of the season. The terrain is balanced and interests players of all professions. The Pacers had more advantages than the spinners on this pitch. In the IPL, 28 matches were played in Ahmedabad, and 14 of them were won by the team batting first, while 14 matches were won by the team chasing. This clearly shows that hitting first or second was beneficial in this stadium. IPL records from the Narendra Modi Stadium Statistics Total matches played select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 28 select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board Games won batting first select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 14 select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board Games won batting second select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 14 select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board Matches won after winning the draw select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 13 select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board Matches won after losing the draw select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 15 select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board Highest team total select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 233/3 by GT against MI select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board Lowest team total select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 102/10 by RR against SRH select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board Highest chase achieved select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 182/5 GT vs CSK select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board Average number of runs per over select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 8:45 a.m. select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board Average runs per wicket select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 27:30 select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board Average batting score first select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 172.25 select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board The highest ever total here is 233 runs by Gujarat Titans in 2023 against MI, while the most successful run chase was also 182 runs by Gujarat Titans, against Super Kings in 2023. IPL 2024 Statistics Matches: 1

Games won batting first: 1

Games won batting second: 0 Individual records at the Narendra Modi Stadium Mohit Sharma has best bowling figures in an innings at NMS [iplt20.com] Highest individual score: 129 by Shubman Gill against Mumbai Indians on May 26, 2023. Best bowling figures: 5/10 by Mohit Sharma against Mumbai Indians on May 26, 2023. The average runs per wicket at the venue is around 27:30, and with an average runs per over of 8.45, it is evident that scoring runs is not very difficult at this venue. The pitch remains almost the same in both innings, but the dew in the second innings can help the team batting second. Team statistics at the Narendra Modi Stadium Gujarat Titans record at Narendra Modi Stadium Matches Won Lost Won batting first Won the second at-bat 11 select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 7 select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 4 select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 5 select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 2 select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board Sunrisers Hyderabad record at Narendra Modi Stadium Matches Won Lost Won batting first Won the second at-bat 2 select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 1

select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 1

select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 1

select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board 0 select insert above insert below insert right insert left of the row cabbage of the Board

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricket.one/cricket-analysis/narendra-modi-stadium-ipl-records-ahead-of-gt-vs-srh/6607bf7824ec3d2722485274 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos