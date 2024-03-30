Donald Trump receives a surprising suggestion from Roger Stone as vice president





Conservative political consultant and commentator Roger Stone has offered former President Donald Trump a surprising vice presidential candidate proposal for the 2024 White House race.

Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee and will likely face President Joe Biden again in November. There has been much speculation about whether Trump would join him on the list.

Stone was a political consultant for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. In 2019, he was convicted on seven counts — stemming from the investigation by U.S. Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Muller — five counts of one charge for lying to Congress, one for witness tampering, and one for obstructing a congressional committee into Russian involvement in the 2016 election. He was sentenced to more than three years in prison and granted clemency of Trump in 2020.

Newsmax's Eric Bolling asked Stone Thursday night, “If you had to whisper Roger Stone's vice presidential pick in Trump's ear right now, who would it be?”

Stone responded: “He didn't trust me, to be very clear, and I don't speak for him in any way. I think his list is growing rather than shrinking.”

Stone listed the qualities of Trump's ideal choice.

“I think he needs someone above all, [who] “He has the judgment, the experience and the ability to be president if, God forbid, something happens to Trump,” he said.

“Next, I think he needs someone who will advance the America First revolution, if he succeeds him. And then, third, you want someone who is sure-footed, someone who has experience, someone who will not allow himself to be tripped up in conflict.” first week.”

Bolling then interrupted Stone to ask if he had anyone in particular in mind.

“You know who I would like, I was thinking about it last night, Devin Nunes – a 20-year congressman, former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, someone Donald Trump is very close to and in whom he fully trusted, Hispanic, a former farmer before going to Congress. I think he would be a great choice,” Stone responded.

Newsweek contacted Trump's campaign via email and Nunes via an online form for comment.

Nunes, who is not Hispanic, is of Luso-Azorean descent. Hispanics come from Spain or Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America. The group does not include people from Portuguese-speaking Portugal or Brazil.

The former Republican congressman from California is the CEO of the Trump-founded media and technology company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which owns Truth Social. Before that, he served as a Representative in the House from 2003 to 2022.

According to a The Economist/YouGov poll conducted March 24-26, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the one who supports Trump as vice president among the options given, with 64% approval.

Meanwhile, 51 percent of Americans approve of the nomination of South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and 39 percent approve of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Other options included Texas Governor Greg Abbott with 52 percent approval, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy with 50 percent and former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley with 35 percent. hundred.

The poll surveyed 1,594 American adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percent.

DeSantis, Scott, Ramaswamy and Haley all ran against Trump in the primaries but ultimately dropped out. Of the four, Haley is the only one who has yet to support Trump.

