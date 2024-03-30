Hasto PDIP: To become a strategic manager, you have to know Jokowi since he was in Solo





The Gerindra Party begins to develop a strategy to participate in the 2024 regional elections. The party led by Prabowo Subianto begins to consider a number of figures to become candidates for regional leadership. One of them is President Jokowi's daughter-in-law, Erina Gudono. Kaesang Pangarep's wife is on the radar of the Gerindra Party as a candidate for the post of Regent of Sleman, Yogyakarta Special Region (DIY). This was stated by DPC Gerindra Sleman Chairman HR Sukaptana. According to him, the Gerindra Party is looking for young personalities, including Erina Gudono, to be promoted as potential candidates for the position of Sleman regent. “We have chosen Ms. Erina Gudono as a priority for the local people. We are looking for young cadres or candidates to be promoted in society through the Gerindra Party before this election, among them Ms. Erina,” Sukaptana was quoted as saying by the channel. YouTube Liputan6, Tuesday (12/3/2024). Sukaptana added that in the near future, his party would establish communication with Erina, while exploring a coalition with the Golkar Party and the National Mandate Party (PAN) to nominate a candidate for Sleman regent. “We have established relations with Golkar, with the PAN and with other parties,” Sukaptana said. Previously, Erina's husband Kaesang Pangarep disclosed the possibility of his wife running as a candidate for the head of the region in the upcoming 2024 regional elections. This was stated by Kaesang in a chat with Kiky Saputri on the PODKES DISINI PENCITRAAN (PDP) YouTube channel on June 25, 2023. At that time, Kiky mentioned to Erina his intention to follow in Kaesang's footsteps by discussing the issue of Jokowi's youngest son running for the Depok City elections. “As for Miss Erina, when do you plan to replace Mr. Kaesang?” » asked Kiky. “Replace what?” Erina replied. “Become official or maybe move on to Sleman,” Kiky taunted. At this time, Kaesang also answered Kiky's question. “It seems more appropriate for Sleman,” Kaesang said. In response to this, Erina reacted spontaneously. “Don’t say it now, please don’t,” the woman said. “Is not it true ?” Kaesang pointed out. “Oh, don’t reveal it now,” Erina said. Journalist: Alma Fikhasari/Merdeka

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/5562910/hasto-pdip-untuk-jadi-pejabat-strategis-harus-kenal-jokowi-sejak-di-solo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos