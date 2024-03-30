PM Narendra Modi to address mega rally in UP's Meerut on Sunday, Jayant Chaudhary to be present





PM Modi will launch his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Meerut tomorrow Meerut: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow with a rally in Meerut where the BJP has fielded actor Arun Govil of the famous television series “Ramayan” as its candidate. According to sources, apart from Arun Govil, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who recently joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, will share the dais with the Prime Minister. Arun Govil became a household name after essaying the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'. A BJP leader said, “After the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya temple, PM Modi is starting his election campaign in the state from the constituency of Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram and is highly respected. Party general secretary Anoop Gupta was tasked with coordinating the prime minister's rally. A senior BJP leader said that besides Meerut, people from neighboring Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Kairana Lok Sabha constituencies would also participate in Sunday's rally. Prime Minister Modi's rally in Meerut will prove to be a milestone in western Uttar Pradesh, senior BJP leader and MLC Govind Narayan Shukla said, asserting that the party and its allies would win all 80 seats in the Lok Sabha in the state. A BJP leader said, “This is the first rally of the 2024 elections (in Uttar Pradesh). Party workers are lucky that the Prime Minister is starting election campaigning from Meerut. » According to RLD spokesperson Atir Rizvi, party chief Jayant Chaudhary will share the stage with BJP leaders at the rally. BJP and RLD leaders said Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, issues related to sugarcane growers and farmers as well as development of western Uttar Pradesh would be on the agenda of the gathering. President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday posthumously awarded the 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian honour, to Chaudhary Charan Singh. The award was received by the former Prime Minister's grandson Jayant Chaudhary at an event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The local administration has stepped up security measures ahead of the prime minister's rally on Sunday. The flying of drones, kites or balloons within an eight-kilometer radius of the gathering location was prohibited under article 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Voting in Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Kairana Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 19. Meerut and Baghpat will see polling in the second phase on April 26. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

