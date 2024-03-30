Politics
Deputy Secretary General for Executive Development of MN KAHMI asks the Presedium of MN Kahmi to cancel President Jokowi's participation in the MN KAHMI Rapim Forum on April 1, 2024, this is the reason
Deputy Secretary General for Executive Development of MN KAHMI asks the Presedium of MN Kahmi to cancel President Jokowi's participation in the MN KAHMI Rapim Forum on April 1, 2024, this is the reason
Assalamualaikum Wr. Wb.
I think it is necessary to remind the Presidium of MN KAHMI that the organization's policies do not exceed limits, knowledge and morality. Do not let MN KAHMI's policies cause disaster and harm the spirit of the organization that we have respected and protected in its various roles.
Bad habits that are institutionalized into human character and behavior are indeed difficult to change, even while wearing several layers of silk robes and turbans.
Of course, no one prohibits personal ambitions for power, but also remember the rights of other people with different opinions within MN KAHMI itself.
Remember! KAHMI is a shared house, a place where the ethics and ethos of Muslim intellectuals ready to serve the people and the nation develop. Therefore, each step of organizational policy must be well formulated, so as not to harm our harmony among HMI alumni and not to harm the institutions of the organization.
For this reason, friends of the Presidium and all officials of MN KAHMI: do not underestimate the function and role of the MN KAHMI institution only for reasons of pragmatism, of personal ambition only!
The Presidium of MN KAHMI must also not imitate the despicable methods of Joko Widodo, who had the ambition to build a ruling dynasty, then destroy the order and honor of this country at will with his authority as head of the government and head of state.
I invite the Presidium and the entire management of MN KAHMI to pay special attention to the recruitment process at HMI. The values of the HMI framework must be respected and defended by respecting organizational etiquette and methods.
Remember that whatever form of bad and reprehensible organizational behavior by alumni and seniors will also have a negative impact and may even set a bad example for the youth at the station and branch level.
Therefore, with sincerity and full responsibility, I appeal and convey my position to the Presidium of MN KAHMI and to the Management in general:
To cancel the presence of President Joko Widodo at the Rapimnas National Forum which will take place on April 1, 2024!!!.
The Rapimnas national forum which invited the presence of Joko Widodo would be shameful in the eyes of the HMI organization, the people and the nation. Inviting Joko Widodo to attend MN KAHMI's Rapimnas national event in this dark political situation is like burning down or demolishing our own big house. Of course, we all understand why at the Constitutional Court there is currently a hearing on the results of the presidential election which is considered fraudulent in a structured, massive and systemic way.
As for the alleged form of fraud, President Joko Widodo used state instruments and infrastructure, mobilizing government officials, including civilians, the National Police and the TNI, to win candidate pair 2 (Prabowo – Gibran). Additionally, Gibran is the biological son of President Joko Widodo himself. This is the most brutal form of crime in Indonesian political history.
Likewise, in the Indonesian House of Representatives, there will be a session on investigative rights or a hearing will be held questioning and highlighting the same thing, namely fraud in the presidential election. Therefore, inviting Joko Widodo to Rapimnas' agenda would certainly be very irrelevant, if not counterproductive.
I hope the picture presented above can be understood, in my opinion, it is better for MN KAHMI's friends to refrain from recklessly inviting President Jokowi to the Rapimnas event, because the presence of President Jokowi in the arena Rapimnas gives the impression that the MN KAHMI institution is part of a criminal political electoral conspiracy, currently, or at least deliberately, dragging the MN KAHMI institution into the vortex of political crime of the presidential election .
Moreover, his political crimes, which tarnish the common sense and good manners of the State, are currently being brought to light in the public sphere. How embarrassed a president is today, his actions and policies are judged by the public.
For this reason, I also invite my friends, all officials of MN KAHMI, to respect and protect the feelings of the elders of the people and the nation, university professors, scholars and intellectuals who are anxious and sad because their country is hit by a storm. crime.politics. The country and its people are stricken with the burden of shameful demorality and the continuity of junior cadres in various police stations and branches across Indonesia must be guided by the morality and integrity of the seniors who gather at MN KAHMI.
Voter fraud, particularly in the 2024 presidential election, is a practice of bad and embarrassing state behavior. Furthermore, various parties have expressed the opinion that there are strong suspicions about President Joko Widodo's involvement in this fraud. How terrible this country would be if it were led by a president who lacked morality and integrity.
Wassalam Wr. Wb.
MHR Shikka Songge
Number: expose media.id
|
Sources
2/ https://www.berazam.com/read-139195-2024-03-30-wasekjen-bidang-kaderisasi-mn-kahmi-minta-presedium-mn-kahmi-batalkan-kehadiran-presiden-jokowi-pada-forum-rapim-mn-kahmi-1-april-2024-ini-alasannya.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tory plotters promise Sunak a hellish May as election bloodbath looms
- Deputy Secretary General for Executive Development of MN KAHMI asks the Presedium of MN Kahmi to cancel President Jokowi's participation in the MN KAHMI Rapim Forum on April 1, 2024, this is the reason
- University of Colorado Athletics
- BYU volleyball earns victory over Concordia in unusual fashion Deseret News
- President Joe Biden Surpasses Donald Trump in Campaign Cash and He's Going to Need It
- PM Narendra Modi to address mega rally in UP's Meerut on Sunday, Jayant Chaudhary to be present
- Legacy renewed: Exploring the history of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Biden assured Pakistani Prime Minister of his support
- Hasto PDIP: To become a strategic manager, you have to know Jokowi since he was in Solo
- Film Casting, Inspection Sticker Removal, Louisiana Twins and Pride Festivals
- Michigan hockey powers past North Dakota in NCAA tournament opener