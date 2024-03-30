Deputy Secretary General for Executive Development of MN KAHMI asks the Presedium of MN Kahmi to cancel President Jokowi's participation in the MN KAHMI Rapim Forum on April 1, 2024, this is the reason

Assalamualaikum Wr. Wb.

I think it is necessary to remind the Presidium of MN KAHMI that the organization's policies do not exceed limits, knowledge and morality. Do not let MN KAHMI's policies cause disaster and harm the spirit of the organization that we have respected and protected in its various roles.

Bad habits that are institutionalized into human character and behavior are indeed difficult to change, even while wearing several layers of silk robes and turbans.

Of course, no one prohibits personal ambitions for power, but also remember the rights of other people with different opinions within MN KAHMI itself.

Remember! KAHMI is a shared house, a place where the ethics and ethos of Muslim intellectuals ready to serve the people and the nation develop. Therefore, each step of organizational policy must be well formulated, so as not to harm our harmony among HMI alumni and not to harm the institutions of the organization.

For this reason, friends of the Presidium and all officials of MN KAHMI: do not underestimate the function and role of the MN KAHMI institution only for reasons of pragmatism, of personal ambition only!

The Presidium of MN KAHMI must also not imitate the despicable methods of Joko Widodo, who had the ambition to build a ruling dynasty, then destroy the order and honor of this country at will with his authority as head of the government and head of state.

I invite the Presidium and the entire management of MN KAHMI to pay special attention to the recruitment process at HMI. The values ​​of the HMI framework must be respected and defended by respecting organizational etiquette and methods.

Remember that whatever form of bad and reprehensible organizational behavior by alumni and seniors will also have a negative impact and may even set a bad example for the youth at the station and branch level.

Therefore, with sincerity and full responsibility, I appeal and convey my position to the Presidium of MN KAHMI and to the Management in general:

To cancel the presence of President Joko Widodo at the Rapimnas National Forum which will take place on April 1, 2024!!!.

The Rapimnas national forum which invited the presence of Joko Widodo would be shameful in the eyes of the HMI organization, the people and the nation. Inviting Joko Widodo to attend MN KAHMI's Rapimnas national event in this dark political situation is like burning down or demolishing our own big house. Of course, we all understand why at the Constitutional Court there is currently a hearing on the results of the presidential election which is considered fraudulent in a structured, massive and systemic way.

As for the alleged form of fraud, President Joko Widodo used state instruments and infrastructure, mobilizing government officials, including civilians, the National Police and the TNI, to win candidate pair 2 (Prabowo – Gibran). Additionally, Gibran is the biological son of President Joko Widodo himself. This is the most brutal form of crime in Indonesian political history.

Likewise, in the Indonesian House of Representatives, there will be a session on investigative rights or a hearing will be held questioning and highlighting the same thing, namely fraud in the presidential election. Therefore, inviting Joko Widodo to Rapimnas' agenda would certainly be very irrelevant, if not counterproductive.

I hope the picture presented above can be understood, in my opinion, it is better for MN KAHMI's friends to refrain from recklessly inviting President Jokowi to the Rapimnas event, because the presence of President Jokowi in the arena Rapimnas gives the impression that the MN KAHMI institution is part of a criminal political electoral conspiracy, currently, or at least deliberately, dragging the MN KAHMI institution into the vortex of political crime of the presidential election .

Moreover, his political crimes, which tarnish the common sense and good manners of the State, are currently being brought to light in the public sphere. How embarrassed a president is today, his actions and policies are judged by the public.

For this reason, I also invite my friends, all officials of MN KAHMI, to respect and protect the feelings of the elders of the people and the nation, university professors, scholars and intellectuals who are anxious and sad because their country is hit by a storm. crime.politics. The country and its people are stricken with the burden of shameful demorality and the continuity of junior cadres in various police stations and branches across Indonesia must be guided by the morality and integrity of the seniors who gather at MN KAHMI.

Voter fraud, particularly in the 2024 presidential election, is a practice of bad and embarrassing state behavior. Furthermore, various parties have expressed the opinion that there are strong suspicions about President Joko Widodo's involvement in this fraud. How terrible this country would be if it were led by a president who lacked morality and integrity.

Wassalam Wr. Wb.

MHR Shikka Songge

Number: expose media.id