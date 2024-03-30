Tory plotters promise Sunak a hellish May as election bloodbath looms

In just over a month's time, the precision of Labour's huge double-digit lead over the Conservatives will face its first big national test in the May 2 local elections.

The results will not only provide an indication of the real strength of the parties at the polls and whether Sir Keir Starmer is actually heading into Number 10 with a good majority. They could also influence the timing of general elections and even the choice of prime minister who will participate in them.

Tory insiders are predicting a local election bloodbath for Rishi Sunak, which rebel leaders promise will be followed by a May Day from hell in a bid to oust him from office.

Few believe the Prime Minister can do anything other than a very damaging sweep of local votes for 2,600 seats across 107 councils.

The Conservatives are defending 989 seats compared to a record in May 2021, when the so-called vaccine rebound helped Boris Johnson add 200 seats and take control of 13 councils.

This time around, Tory insiders are predicting up to 800 losses, leaving the party with around 180 to 250 seats.

This may be expectations management given that renowned election experts Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher estimate the Conservatives will lose up to 500 advisers.

Regardless, a senior Conservative Party source admitted that the party was clearly going to fight from an extremely high base, and acknowledged that it was on track to endure several hundred losses.

Some party members see a potential glimmer of hope for Sunak if the party manages to retain the metro town halls held by Ben Houchen in the Tees Valley and Andy Street in the West Midlands.

The key is Houchen and Street, one conservative strategist said. If they stay, it helps the story and shows you can win.

The street is huge, and he has reason to rejoice, the Labor council is poor and the Muslim vote can stay home. [in protest at the partys stance on Gaza].

However, others are more pessimistic, with a deputy of the Red Wall saying that the two mayors are finished. It is by no means unthinkable that they would both lose, the MP said. They may have big profiles, but just look at the electoral math.

Others are optimistic that the collapse of Birmingham Labor Council could help the West Midlands and that Sir Keir Starmers' party could be punished by other struggling local authorities.

The day of May 2 will be very delicate, declared a senior Conservative MP. But where Labor councils do very poorly, that is, when they run out of money, they tend to be punished for it.

This is what happened in Croydon and Harrow. In Enfield, although still Labor-led, we made progress last time.

So it’s not a foregone conclusion. It won't be good, but it's not a foregone conclusion that it will be completely disastrous.

A Red Wall Tory MP, meanwhile, suggested that the Tories had a chance of getting post-industrial seats like theirs in the North and Midlands, but would struggle to get Wall seats blue, wealthier seats in the South, where the Liberal Democrats were the main opposition.

If you look at last year's municipal elections, which obviously had very bad results, the results were less bad in the Red Wall areas, the MP said.

There were glimmers of hope throughout this period, but in the South we were completely crushed. In some areas there is hope.

I think we can get 250 seats. It will be difficult in some areas, but I think we can get 250.

A former Conservative minister said the mood on the doorstep was not one of despair. They said: “I don't feel like there is a collapse in support for the Conservatives, it's more disaffected voters staying away at the moment, although there is certainly a slight increase in the number of former Tories and some Labor members turning to reform.

But the prevailing mood within the party was summed up by a Conservative source who said simply: I think it's very likely that it (locals) will be a bloodbath.

The impending disaster has sparked fresh speculation that Mr Sunak could face a leadership challenge which, although he is likely to win, could prompt him to call a snap general election in June.

The rebels are sharpening their knives, with a conservative source familiar with the conspirators' plans saying the leadership question is far from settled despite the failure of previous coups.

The source said Mr Sunak would face a May Day from hell, followed by a busy month in the so-called shit grid designed to destabilize his premiership.

They refused to rule out more MPs issuing letters of censure, insisting only that the rebels had plenty of plans.

Asked how Mr Sunak will manage to avert the threat, the source said: There is always resignation.

One option that the Prime Minister is said to have considered would be holding a general election in June, the day after the May 2 elections.

But this was dismissed, if not ruled out, by a senior conservative source: I think everyone needs to enjoy a long weekend and take a cold shower.

We've been working on the October or November hypothesis for over a year and we haven't seen anything to suggest that has changed.

A Number 10 source said Mr Sunak's working assumption was still to hold an election in the second half of the year, and dismissed reports the Prime Minister was starting to question himself and tiring of his mandate amid stubbornly poor opinion polls.

The source said: I don't think whoever said that spent any time with him!

The Tory strategist, meanwhile, believes Downing Street is raising the possibility of an early election to encourage MPs to think twice before joining attempts to oust Mr Sunak by sparking fears of a vote at home. leadership too close to an election.

It is wise for Sunak to swing the sword at the rebels, the strategist said.

Meanwhile, MPs doubt that any challenge to the leadership will succeed, or even materialize in any meaningful form.

[The local elections are] It's going to be bad no matter what. We can see that. I don't think there is a number, short of a total wipeout, that will see him (Mr Sunak) go.

For his part, another MP urged the rebels to back down: the best way to stay here is not to plot against the prime minister, but to work hard for the next eight months.

But another said MPs' morale had deteriorated after a poll gave their party a score of 19 percent, just four points ahead of the Reform Party, on 15 percent.

The Prime Minister should recognize the threat posed by Richard Tices' party, which holds vulnerable seats, and explain to backbenchers how he will deal with it, the former minister said.

And despite claims from some MPs that Mr Sunak would be safe until after local elections on May 2, the MP suggested action could be taken against his leadership sooner, citing some concern over the progress of the reform and their potential to disenfranchise conservatives. seats.

Local elections are in a few weeks, the former minister said. Some MPs feel more urgent action is needed.