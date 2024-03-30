Trump shares video featuring image of Biden tied to pork





Former President Donald J. Trump posted a video to his social media site Friday showing an image of President Biden with his hands and feet tied together.

Mr. Trump posted the video to Truth Social on Friday afternoon with a line indicating that it was filmed on Long Island on Thursday, when Mr. Trump attended the wake of a New York City police officer murdered in Massapequa Park, New York. The video shows two of the moving trucks decorated with flags and stickers supporting Mr. Trump. The tailgate of the second vehicle features Mr. Biden's image.

Gruesome images targeting perceived enemies of Mr. Trump frequently circulate online among right-wing provocateurs and pro-Trump groups and, in some cases, have been featured at conservative conferences. Photos of trucks featuring similar images of Mr Biden tied up have been shared on social media, and online sellers are selling vehicle stickers with the image.

Mr. Trump's promotion of the video featuring the image reflects the increasingly caustic and personal attacks he has directed at Mr. Biden. For example, in a speech this month he said that everything Joe Biden touches turns to dirt, although he used an expletive and it continues a record in which the former president presents violent images on his social media accounts.

A representative for the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said the photo was in the back of a van traveling on the highway, adding that Democrats and lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are too. in fact, he weaponizes the justice system against him.

The video was still on Mr. Trump's Truth Social page as of Friday evening.

The Trump campaign has repeatedly cited Democratic statements from years past to defend Mr. Trump's rhetoric. Mr. Cheung on Friday highlighted a statement by Mr. Biden in 2018 in which he said, referring to Mr. Trump: “If we were in high school, I would take him behind the gym and beat him up.” Mr. Biden was responding to comments Mr. Trump made about women on a tape linked to the show Access Hollywood.

Mr. Trump has previously released doctored photos and videos showing him physically attacking political opponents, particularly focusing on Mr. Biden last year. The former president, for example, repeatedly shared videos showing him hitting Mr. Biden with golf balls. Mr. Trump also posted a photo last year of himself holding a baseball bat next to Alvin L. Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who is prosecuting Mr. Trump in connection with a hush money payment. to a porn star during the 2016 campaign.

Mr. Trump has also used increasingly authoritarian language during his election campaign, repeatedly saying that migrants are poisoning the blood of our country and describing his political opponents in a Veterans Day speech. last year like vermin that needed to be extirpated.

This month, Mr. Trump said that some migrants were not human beings and, amid a debate over the auto industry, that the country would face a bloodbath if he lost the election . A few days later, he attacked Jewish Democrats in a radio interview, saying that Jews who vote for Democrats hate their religion and Israel.

