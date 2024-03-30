Connect with us

PM Modi praises Bharat Ratna awardees PV Narasimha Rao, Karpoori Thakur, Chaudhary Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan

PM Modi praises Bharat Ratna awardees PV Narasimha Rao, Karpoori Thakur, Chaudhary Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a brief note for former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao Garu and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur after President Droupadi Murmu conferred Bharat on them Ratna posthumously on Saturday.

V Narasimha Rao Garu

On behalf of the late Congress leader, Bharat Ratna was received by PV Prabhakar Rao, his son.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated PV Narasimha Rao Garu in an article on X. He said: Every Indian cherishes what PV Narasimha Rao Garu did for our nation and is proud to have been awarded the Bharat Ratna.

He worked hard to promote the progress and modernization of our country. He is also known as a respected scholar and thinker. His contributions will be forever cherished,” PM Modi added.

PV Prabhakar Rao received Bharat Ratna on behalf of the late Congress leader.

View full image

PV Prabhakar Rao received Bharat Ratna on behalf of the late Congress leader. (PM Modi/X)

Karpoori Thakur, former chief minister of Bihar

On behalf of late Karpoori Thakur, Bharat Ratna was received by his son Ramnath Thakur.

Prime Minister Modi said the Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur is a fitting tribute to a stalwart who dedicated his life to social justice and equality.

“Known as a champion of the downtrodden, his contributions towards the upliftment of the marginalized and his relentless struggle for the rights of the backward classes have left an indelible mark on the fabric of Indian society,” PM Modi said.

He added that the Bharat Ratna highlights the values ​​of inclusion and compassion which are central to the nation's ethos.

Ramnath Thakur received Bharat Ratna on behalf of late Karpoori Thakur.

View full image

Ramnath Thakur received Bharat Ratna on behalf of late Karpoori Thakur. (PM Modi/X)

Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh

On behalf of late Chaudhary Charan Singh, Bharat Ratna was received by his grandson Jayant Chaudhary.

Prime Minister Modi said Chaudhary Charan Singh Jis Bharat Ratna was a recognition of his contribution to the development of India, especially in the areas of agriculture and rural development.

“I am sure that this honor will inspire future generations to uphold the values ​​of hard work, dedication and public service that he embodied,” the Prime Minister added.

Jayant Chaudhary received Bharat Ratna on behalf of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

View full image

Jayant Chaudhary received Bharat Ratna on behalf of Chaudhary Charan Singh. (Source: PM Modi/X)

Dr. MS Swaminathan

On behalf of late Dr MS Swaminathan, Bharat Ratna was received by Dr Nitya Rao, his daughter.

PM Modi tweeted: Dr MS Swaminathan, a revered figure in the world of agriculture, is widely admired for his pioneering work and research in the field of genetics and agricultural sciences.

His efforts propelled India from struggling to self-sufficiency in food production. May the Bharat Ratna conferred upon him inspire more people to undertake research in the field of agriculture and food security,” the Prime Minister said.

Nitya Rao receives Bharat Ratna on behalf of late Dr MS Swaminathan

View full image

Nitya Rao receives Bharat Ratna on behalf of late Dr MS Swaminathan (PM Modi/X)

Published: Mar 30, 2024, 02:05 PM IST

