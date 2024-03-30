



ASSETS OR EXPENSES OF GIBRAN RAKABUMING FOR PRABOWO SUBIANTO (2) By Eddy Junaidi / Nusantara Institute Is it logical that Prabowo Subianto retained Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who was the target of disqualification for candidate pair 02? Just like burning coals, this energy will certainly be released through the resistance of civil society if it is transformed into people power. Moreover, people around Prabowo will push him to release Gibran if people power happens. Anyway, with his usually treacherous political character (towards his in-laws in 1998) and Muslims (Habib Rizieq Shihab) during the 2019 presidential election, as well as the soul of Ken Arok (Machiavellianism) , he will firmly and easily break his commitment. to Joko Widodo. On the other hand, Joko Widodo, with Makiavelist politics, will try to maintain Gibran as vice president-elect for the continuation of the Iriana-Joko Widodo dynasty. In fact, the chaos in the Republic of Indonesia is only caused by the desires of these two families. Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo will therefore be tactical allies, working together to achieve their respective subjective goals as strategic objectives which of course have different needs. In the future, the actions of these two people will create the greatest drama of this century for the Indonesian nation and state. Joko Widodo's strategy is to support Gibran Rakabuming Raka's Prabowo Subianto to become vice president. Joko Widodo's open support was confirmed after Gibran passed the age requirement to become president. This is the impact of the decision of the President of the Constitutional Court, who was at the time his own uncle, carrying out the mission of Iriana Joko Widodo's family. With the ability of a president enveloped in the Jokowi effect (fraudulent technology), he managed to win the 02 candidate pair; Prabowo owes a lot to Joko Widodo. For Easterners, debts of gratitude result in death. Will Prabowo Subianto repay Joko Widodo's favor? Be patient, let's wait and see what happens until October 2024, when inauguration becomes de jure legal. The success of the Jokowi effect gives him a score of 10 in terms of moral bonds. The political reality is that there is still a long way to go after its inauguration in October 2024 until 2029, if it can survive thanks to the people power strengthened by Hak Inquiry (the duo of Jusuf Kalla and Megawati Soekarnoputri), will it also be supported? by Surya Paloh? Surya Paloh is originally very pragmatic, we always respect the path he will decide, just when Nasdem was the first party to declare Anies Baswedan as presidential candidate. Joko Widodo hopes that Prabowo will respect his commitment, even if Prabowo Subianto will take a path that includes entering into a tactical alliance with Joko Widodo by humiliating himself and betraying Muslims (2019). Joko Widodo still needs to monitor Prabowo's attitudes and behavior in closed operations (intelligence style) with soft power, so that those affected do not know about it. Additionally, of course, apart from Gibran, Joko Widodo must entrust key people to the Prabowo-Gibran cabinet; it could be Pratikno, currently Minister of State; it could be someone who is perpendicular to him like the eyes and ears, to anticipate if Prabowo tends to betray. Don't trick Gibran into making mistakes that could result in his permanent absence, or shameful (criminal) actions that could be a condition for him being replaced mid-way. Moreover, his tactical ally (along with his political opponent from the AKABRI class of 1973) was Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), as a politically intelligent reform politician compared to the naive Prabowo Subianto. These two people will also collaborate because Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) has been appointed as a minister, which could be crucial for him to become a presidential candidate in 2029. AHY is superior to Gibran in terms of capacity, aptitude and integrity as a future young leader. After becoming president, Prabowo needs SBY more than Joko Widodo, who will be a burden after he resigns. This is the pragmatism of political reality because it is only a tactical ally to become President of the Republic of Indonesia. If Joko Widodo becomes general chairman of the Golkar party (according to the next hidden plan), will his negotiating position with Prabowo in Parliament be taken into account, and at least Golkar will have the ability to play Senayan? Once Joko Widodo is no longer president, he will lose control of the TNI/Polri; will definitely be fully controlled by Prabowo. Moreover, he is supported by Wiranto, Agum Gumelar and Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan who turned to Prabowo in the post-2024 political drama. All these people must survive, because they have been Joko Widodo's supporters for 10 years. Of course, once he becomes president, Prabowo will be very strong if he can make peace and defeat people power through a soft power approach. Even if the author is not sure. The reason is that his respected friend, Suryo Prabowo, has been absent since the Food Estate project and the purchase of second-hand defense equipment (the main weapon system) in Qatar. The (retired) TNI generals around him, such as Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, and Tim Mawar are certainly worried about being chosen by Prabowo as members of his cabinet. Likewise from Gerindra, like: Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Fadli Zon and others. The euphoria over the 4-star bonus (HOR) and the throne of the eighth president is not enough for Prabowo Subianto to stand up to Joko Widodo, who retired as president with a child care program at the during the period 2024-2029. (Continued from bag.3)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartasatu.com/2024/03/29/gibran-rakabuming-raka-aset-atau-beban-bagi-prabowo-subianto-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos