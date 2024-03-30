Turkey prepares for local elections as Erdogan's party plans to win back Istanbul

Bruised and fractured by Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the 2023 general elections, Turkey's opposition intends to deal a major blow in Sunday's local elections, with the future of its greatest hope, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, linked to the result.

Nationwide municipal elections on March 31 could strengthen President Erdogan's control after two decades at Turkey's helm, or signal a shift in the NATO member's deeply divided political landscape.

The results will likely be influenced in part by economic woes caused by soaring inflation and by Kurdish and Islamist voters weighing the government's performance and their hopes for political change.

The opposition's hopes for transformation were fueled by the results of local elections in 2019, when they defeated Erdogan's AKP in the two main cities, Istanbul and Ankara, ruled by the AKP and its Islamist predecessors since 25 years.

But Erdogan bounced back last year, retaining the presidency and securing a parliamentary majority with nationalist allies despite voters' concerns about a cost-of-living crisis. In response, a broad opposition alliance fractured.

Polls show Imamoglu and AKP candidate, former minister Murat Kurum, in a tight race in Istanbul, a city of 16 million, where Erdogan made his name as mayor in the 1990s. 1990. The outgoing opposition mayor is in the lead in the capital Ankara.







Erdogan seeks to give Turkey a greater role on the world stage and has sought to repair strained ties with many countries in recent years, including in the Middle East. But during the campaign, he said Turks should vote for the AKP to defend themselves against unspecified enemies.

“Those who cannot stand Turkey's growing power in the region and the world, nor its principled and just stance, are currently waiting in ambush,” he told a rally in the province on Monday northern Tokat.

“In 2019, when Erdogan and the AKP lost Istanbul, it was a big blow and it damaged Erdogan's reputation. Until then, he was unbeatable, invincible,” said Yetkin Report analyst Murat Yetkin , calling a victory in Istanbul vital for Erdogan.

“If he does so, it means he will be able to extend and approve his power to local administrations,” he said, with analysts saying Erdogan could then try to amend the constitution to allow him to run for office. again as president in 2028.

An Imamoglu victory, however, would revitalize the opposition, said political analyst Berk Esen of Sabanci University.

“If the opposition candidate manages to win in Istanbul, then at least the main opposition party can gain enough strength to challenge Erdogan in the years to come,” he said.

It was a message Imamoglu sought to convey.

“The destiny of Turkey is in your hands,” Imamoglu said in an appeal to young Turks in Istanbul. “You can change what is wrong in Turkey with just one vote.”

Critics say Erdogan's government has muzzled dissent, eroded human rights and placed the judiciary and other state institutions under its sway, a charge officials deny.

“The rules of the game are tilted in favor of the ruling alliance,” Esen said. “Imamoglu is essentially fighting alone.”

Pro-government media widely cover Erdogan's daily rallies, with limited coverage of the opposition campaign.

The economy and Gaza influence voters

Erdogan's prospects appear to have been hampered by growing support for the Islamist New Welfare Party due to its hardline stance against Israel in the Gaza conflict and dissatisfaction with Israel's handling of the economy. the AKP, of Islamist origin. Erdogan's rhetoric against Israel has been harsh, but Ankara has maintained trade ties with Israel, drawing criticism from Welfare, which has exploited anger among Turks who want the government to be more active in supporting the Palestinians.

“If we, the Welfare Party, were in power, Israel would not be able to attack Gaza,” deputy party leader Mehmet Altinoz told Reuters, calling for a trade embargo against Israel.

Polls indicate that support for Welfare may have doubled to around 5%, reducing votes that might otherwise have gone to the AKP.

“They have a more radical anti-Israel stance and that makes them popular among radical Islamists,” Yetkin said. Erdogan's chances of winning back Istanbul could also depend on Kurdish voters, many of whom are expected to put aside their party loyalty and support Imamoglu, pollsters say.

For other voters, local elections provide the opportunity to have their say on the government's economic performance. Turks have struggled with soaring prices for years, with annual inflation still near 70%, despite a major reversal in economic policy after last year's elections that raised the key interest rate by 4,150 basis points at 50%.

While the economy may be a key factor influencing voters nationally, the focus will be on Istanbul and the message it sends about where Turkey is headed.

“If he loses these elections, the legend of Ekrem Imamoglu would be in big trouble,” said Mehmet Ali Kulat, director of MAK Research. But for him, victory will be a game-changer.

“Imamoglu will become an important player in Turkish politics over the next 20 years and will most likely be a candidate in the next presidential election.”

