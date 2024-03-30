Major scandal as Welsh Ombudsman's head of investigations writes 'F*** the Tories'

Martin Shipton

The head of investigations at the Welsh Ombudsman's office is herself under investigation for breaching impartiality rules following a series of social media posts, including one in which she wrote: F *** the Tories.

Nation.Cymru has previously reported that an investigation has been underway into a senior employee since the office was contacted about the posts earlier this week.

We have now established that the employee concerned is Sinead Cook, head of the Ombudsman's investigations team – a fact which raises serious concerns about the functioning of the office and whether past complaints have been dealt with fairly .

Ms Cook, who has worked for the Ombudsman's office for almost a decade, has now deactivated the Twitter/X account she operated under the handle @SweetlittleSewandsew. She has also posted messages under the pseudonyms Schnade Cee and Smoogi Cookster.

“Crazy”

Using her account @SweetlittleSewandsew, Ms Cook wrote: While we all debate what GL [Gary Lineker] said when talking about the MOTD boycott [Match of the Day], we are not talking about the government trying to push through a bill that is inconsistent with human rights law and morally wrong. F*** the conservatives [spelt out].

Other posts from Ms Cook include a response to someone who wrote: Seeing way too many Vote Conservative signs for my liking. How can anyone with conscience still vote for them? @SweetlittleSewandsew said: I've come to the conclusion that people are just too stubborn to admit they were wrong, so double down. That's crazy.

Responding to a message from Bridgend Conservative MP Jamie Wallis in which he said: I am actively seeking a seat elsewhere with a sense of humor and philosophical outlook, @SweetlittleSewandsew wrote: If the people of Bridgend had not sense of humor, he would. have never been elected. It's a joke.

Other tweets from @SweetlittleSewandsew that show political bias include:

* Give me an E, give me an N, give me a T, give me an I, give me a T, give me an L, give me an E, give me a D, ​​what does it spell Boris Johnson;

* @jeremycorbyn as leader of @UKLabour is an honest return to the party's roots and offers a real alternative to the @Conservatives:

* [During lockdown]. In Wales, people can still go out. Instead of worrying about Wales, talk to your Tory friends about feeding children in England;

* [Referring to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell]. She's a Tory Stan. Geri has always been a horrible human being. She was spouting conservative nonsense in the 90s. She and Posh were anti-European (although I think they've remained now) and royalist.

In her various guises, Ms Cook has been critical of the Bridgend County Independents group on the county borough council.

Two comments concern former Senedd member Neil McEvoy. One, a message to former Cardiff Labor councilor Siobhan Corria shortly after Mr McEvoy lost his Senedd seat, read: I hope NM gets the message and decides to foxtrot Oscar. [f*** off].

The other, also addressed to Ms Corria, referred to Mr McEvoy's political party as Repel instead of Propel, adding: They got 600 votes in Bridgend, 600 against. [sic] a lot IMO.

“Prejudicial attitude”

Sam Rowlands, Welsh Conservative local government shadow minister, said: “It is deeply concerning that someone of such seniority within the ombudsman's office would display such a damaging attitude. For many people, the Ombudsman is the last port of call, and it is essential that he or she behaves with dignity, respect and fairness.

In these circumstances, the Welsh Government may need to insist that the Ombudsman reviews previous cases to ensure they have been dealt with fairly. I am aware of concerns that some non-Labour councilors appear to have been treated harshly while Labor councilors have had complaints made against them dismissed without investigation.

The Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies, said: As far as I know, no one can have confidence in the impartiality of the Ombudsman's office. Even though the behavior of the individual involved was completely reprehensible, others in the office clearly must have been aware of what was happening. The Ombudsman's office as it exists should be dismantled and replaced with something new.

I know that recently a Labor councilor from Monmouthshire, the party's candidate in the general election, had a stall at Monmouth Comprehensive School at a careers fair where she was canvassing for votes. This was completely unacceptable, but when a Conservative councilor complained to the Ombudsman, the complaint was dismissed without investigation.

Sean Aspey is an independent member of Bridgend council who believes he has been harshly treated following an investigation by Ms Cook. He was suspended from the council for three months for misleading Porthcawl residents in a leaflet raising funds to fight the opening of a female offenders' institution in Porthcawl.

Technical breach

Cllr Aspey said: This was a very minor technical breach in a sentence in a leaflet which was not reflected elsewhere. I didn't even write the flyer, but I was a point of contact for a group of local residents. The plan was unsuccessful and the money raised was split between the RNLI and the Sea Cadets. I thought the most I would get is a slap on the wrist, but in my opinion, Ms. Cook made it seem much more serious than it was. Almost everyone thought I had been treated very harshly, and it certainly didn't seem right at the time.

Councilor Ian Williams, another independent Bridgend councillor, complained that Huw David, then Labor leader of the council, had breached the GDPR by delivering a personal letter to a Labor Party member about whom he had informed concerns about behavior. Cllr Williams said: The council's monitoring officer said Cllr David should not have forwarded my letter, but when I complained to the Ombudsman it was rejected by Ms Cook within three days.

Serious concerns

Cllr Amanda Williams, who leads the Bridgend County Independents councilor group, said: I have a legal background and used to investigate complaints for a local health board. I have very serious concerns about the Ombudsman's office.

“There is no doubt in my mind that non-Labour councilors are treated more harshly than Labor councillors. While complaints against Labor councilors tend to be dismissed quickly, non-Labor councilors can wait a very long time for complaints against them to be resolved. This causes immense stress. I know a counselor who contemplated suicide because of such delays. This is completely unacceptable and things must change.

A spokesperson for the Ombudsman's Office told us on March 28: We were informed of these allegations two days ago and we are dealing with this matter.

“As you can surely understand, we take allegations of this nature very seriously and will investigate in accordance with our standards of conduct. We cannot comment further at this stage as we will need to conduct our own internal investigation.