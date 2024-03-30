



He makes All American great again.

Former President Donald Trump claimed a $200 fast food bill while on Long Island Thursday after paying his respects to slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller at Massapequa Funeral Home.

As they headed to his private jet “on their way to Florida,” Trump and his campaign team traveled west on Merrick Road, from the funeral home's South Chapel to the popular All American Drive-In , Trump senior adviser Daniel Scavino Jr. said on Facebook.

After attending NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's wake, Donald Trump's team stopped for burgers in Massapequa. Dennis A. Clark

Richard Vultaggio, director of All American, revealed to the Post the large order requested by Trump and his entourage:

18 “double double” cheeseburgers 10 hot dogs Two quarter-pound hamburgers with cheese 20 fries 10 onion rings All American of Massapequa is locally known for its high-quality, cost-effective hamburgers, fries, hot dogs and shakes. Stephen Yang Trump's team placed a large order at the beloved Long Island restaurant. All American Burgers Drive In

Trump's team also requested ketchup and mustard on the side, and the drive-thru staff prepared the order in 10 minutes around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to Vultaggio.

While Trump has a penchant for dinner and ride promises, the meal was paid for by credit card, including a “generous” tip, Vultaggio told the Post.

He added that All American “has received news [that Trump] I loved the meal.

Additionally, other patrons were “paying for the cops, and we weren't letting the police pay,” Vultaggio said of the crowd after the vigil. “The community really came together.”

Diller was on patrol in Far Rockaway Monday when he was allegedly shot and killed by Guy Rivera, an ex-convict with 21 prior arrests who was riding with a career criminal friend.

Trump's team ordered nearly 20 “double double” cheeseburgers from All American. All American Burgers Drive In

Open since 1963, the locally-loved Massapequa burger restaurant is known for its greasy food and cheap prices, the latter of which remain remarkably low no matter how much you pay. These days, a burger and fries are often considered the best on the island and a shake costs just $7.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, whose jurisdiction oversees the fries-fueled burger stand, said it was a no-brainer for Trump's team to stop.

“The reason anyone would want to stop there is because All American has some of the tastiest burgers you can find in America,” Saladino boasted to the Post, adding that he always got himself a quarter pounder, fries and a vanilla shake.

This is certainly not the first time a former cheese commander has shown his love for fast food, with his penchant apparently coming from a fear of being poisoned.

Trump's entourage stopped at the All American Drive-In in Massapequa on Thursday while he was on Long Island. Joseph Frascati Sr./Facebook

Trump bizarrely bragged that McDonald's fries were the secret to his one-of-a-kind hair in 2020, and a year earlier he asked the White House to host McDonald's to host the 2018 college football national champion, the Clemson Tigers, for a party. meal.

Trump aide Scavino fondly recalled his own childhood visits to All American in his Facebook post.

“If you're in Long Island check it out, a GREAT PLACE!” he wrote. “I remember going there as a kid, growing up with my family in Massapequa, Wantagh, Dix Hills and Seaford.”

