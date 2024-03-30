China reaffirms financial support for Sri Lanka

BEIJING, China — China said it would continue to support Sri Lanka, as the crisis-hit island nation's prime minister wrapped up a visit to Beijing on Saturday to try to finalize a debt restructuring deal.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena arrived in China on Monday for a visit that included a meeting with President Xi Jinping and an appearance at the Boao Forum, a high-level international meeting.

Sri Lanka's years-long economic crisis was high on the agenda of Gunawardena's trip, with China accounting for about 10 percent of the South Asian country's total external debt.

China is ready to “continue to support its financial institutions to actively negotiate with Sri Lanka, maintain friendly communication with other creditors, play a positive role in the International Monetary Fund and assist Sri Lanka in its assistance financial,” the Beijing Foreign Ministry said in the Chinese version. of a joint bilateral statement issued on Friday.

The two sides agreed to “do everything possible to promote the development project of the port cities of Colombo and Hambantota, transforming them into flagship projects of the Sino-Sri Lankan joint construction of the 'Belt and Road'”, indicates the statement, referring to Xi's massive intervention. Belt and Road global infrastructure initiative.

The Hambantota seaport in the south of the country was among the white elephant projects launched by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who ruled the country for a decade until 2015.

Rajapaksa borrowed heavily from China for projects that many criticized as a debt trap that led to the worst economic crisis in Sri Lanka's history.

Unable to repay a huge loan taken from China in 2017 to build the Hambantota port, Sri Lanka sold it to state-owned China Merchants Group for $1.12 billion on a 99-year lease.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $46 billion external debt in April 2022 after running out of foreign exchange to finance even essential imports such as food, fuel and medicine.

Last year, the country secured a $2.9 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with the package conditional on a debt deal satisfying foreign creditors.

China had agreed “in principle” to restructure Sri Lanka's debt in December, but neither Colombo nor Beijing has given details and the two have yet to finalize a deal.

Sri Lanka's government said in January that a restructuring of external debt would be finalized by early April.