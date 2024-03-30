Politics
Turkish municipal elections could determine country's trajectory
People march under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's election posters and the flags of his ruling AK Party in Istanbul last month.[Reuters]
Some 58 million Turkish voters will go to the polls this Sunday to elect mayors of nearly 4,000 towns and small towns as well as thousands of members of municipal and provincial councils.
But these local elections have political consequences for both the government and the opposition. Much of the focus is on the crucial political battleground of Istanbul, Turkey's largest city and economic center, with enormous economic resources.
The election pulse is beating strongest in Istanbul, writes Professor Evren Balta, chair of the Department of International Relations at Ozyeiin University and a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute in Washington, DC. The results of the Istanbul vote will not only dictate the governance of Turkey's largest city, but will also play a central role in shaping the future trajectory of the potential opposition leader.
If the current mayor and candidate of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Ekrem Imamoglu, loses, the opposition will emerge even more weakened and plunged into disarray. Analysts say it could take a decade for the opposition to recover from defeat in Istanbul and other major cities, such as Ankara.
But if the current mayor, considered a superstar of Turkish politics, manages to be re-elected, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will have found someone capable of challenging him in the next presidential elections.
Wolfango Piccoli, co-founder of risk analytics firm Teneo, predicts the vote's outcome will likely be a blow to Erdogan and his ruling AKP party. He says that although polls indicate the race for Istanbul remains close, Imamoglu has the upper hand thanks to his electoral skills and the disastrous performance of his AKP opponent, Murat Kurum, on the campaign trail.
A re-election would boost Imamoglus' political importance domestically, confirming his status as the only figure capable of beating Erdogan and placing him as the opposition's favorite for the next presidential election. This, in turn, could rejuvenate the political fortunes of the anti-Erdogan front, says Piccoli.
If he loses, Piccoli adds, he will likely try to create his own political movement, because it will be difficult for him to find his way within the CHP. But for a while he will be excluded from the political scene.
After losing the 2023 presidential elections, the opposition entered the 2024 elections at a disadvantage. However, Balta says the incumbent mayors of Istanbul and Ankara (Mansur Yavas) enjoy high levels of approval and remain potential flagship opposition candidates.
There is a widespread tradition of strategic voting in local elections, which can see opposition supporters coalesce at the local level, even in the absence of formal cross-party alliances, she adds.
Next challenge: constitutional change
A victory in Sunday's election would give Erdogan a significant boost to move forward with constitutional change.
A new constitution or changes to the current constitution would allow the Turkish president to extend and relax his term, as it could remove presidential term limits and reduce the threshold for electing the president, while limiting the president's power. Constitutional Court.
Erdogan should continue with his plan to change Turkey's constitution regardless of the outcome of the vote, Piccoli said. A defeat would likely complicate, but not necessarily completely derail, his efforts to gain needed support from opposition lawmakers.
If he succeeds in reconquering Istanbul, analysts say he will have no difficulty reaching out to Kurds and nationalist MPs from the Meral Akseners party, whom he needs to change the constitution.
If Imamoglu wins, Erdogan will become more unpredictable, opt for polarization and be forced to make new concessions to his ultranationalist partner Devlet Bahceli.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/in-depth/analysis/1235074/turkish-municipal-elections-could-set-the-countrys-trajectory/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reviews | Donald Trump, blasphemer of the Bible
- Turkish municipal elections could determine country's trajectory
- Was Bollywood right? Can a boy and a girl never just be friends?
- Shaheen Shah Afridi considering quitting as T20 skipper | Cricket news
- 6 podcasts on the joys and perils of the great outdoors
- Hildale Shopping Center, a former theater renovated
- Video game company found to be breaking UK industry rules on loot boxes | gambling
- Robert Patrick – IMDb
- Space 2.0: India enters era of research and private investment to boost space technology innovation
- China reaffirms financial support for Sri Lanka
- How Crew is a breath of fresh air from Rhea Kapoor's brand of rich girl films | Bollywood
- UNCW hits three home runs, beats A&T