Turkish municipal elections could determine country's trajectory

People march under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's election posters and the flags of his ruling AK Party in Istanbul last month.[Reuters]

Some 58 million Turkish voters will go to the polls this Sunday to elect mayors of nearly 4,000 towns and small towns as well as thousands of members of municipal and provincial councils.

But these local elections have political consequences for both the government and the opposition. Much of the focus is on the crucial political battleground of Istanbul, Turkey's largest city and economic center, with enormous economic resources.

The election pulse is beating strongest in Istanbul, writes Professor Evren Balta, chair of the Department of International Relations at Ozyeiin University and a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute in Washington, DC. The results of the Istanbul vote will not only dictate the governance of Turkey's largest city, but will also play a central role in shaping the future trajectory of the potential opposition leader.

If the current mayor and candidate of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Ekrem Imamoglu, loses, the opposition will emerge even more weakened and plunged into disarray. Analysts say it could take a decade for the opposition to recover from defeat in Istanbul and other major cities, such as Ankara.

But if the current mayor, considered a superstar of Turkish politics, manages to be re-elected, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will have found someone capable of challenging him in the next presidential elections.

Wolfango Piccoli, co-founder of risk analytics firm Teneo, predicts the vote's outcome will likely be a blow to Erdogan and his ruling AKP party. He says that although polls indicate the race for Istanbul remains close, Imamoglu has the upper hand thanks to his electoral skills and the disastrous performance of his AKP opponent, Murat Kurum, on the campaign trail.

A re-election would boost Imamoglus' political importance domestically, confirming his status as the only figure capable of beating Erdogan and placing him as the opposition's favorite for the next presidential election. This, in turn, could rejuvenate the political fortunes of the anti-Erdogan front, says Piccoli.

If he loses, Piccoli adds, he will likely try to create his own political movement, because it will be difficult for him to find his way within the CHP. But for a while he will be excluded from the political scene.

After losing the 2023 presidential elections, the opposition entered the 2024 elections at a disadvantage. However, Balta says the incumbent mayors of Istanbul and Ankara (Mansur Yavas) enjoy high levels of approval and remain potential flagship opposition candidates.

There is a widespread tradition of strategic voting in local elections, which can see opposition supporters coalesce at the local level, even in the absence of formal cross-party alliances, she adds.

Next challenge: constitutional change

A victory in Sunday's election would give Erdogan a significant boost to move forward with constitutional change.

A new constitution or changes to the current constitution would allow the Turkish president to extend and relax his term, as it could remove presidential term limits and reduce the threshold for electing the president, while limiting the president's power. Constitutional Court.

Erdogan should continue with his plan to change Turkey's constitution regardless of the outcome of the vote, Piccoli said. A defeat would likely complicate, but not necessarily completely derail, his efforts to gain needed support from opposition lawmakers.

If he succeeds in reconquering Istanbul, analysts say he will have no difficulty reaching out to Kurds and nationalist MPs from the Meral Akseners party, whom he needs to change the constitution.

If Imamoglu wins, Erdogan will become more unpredictable, opt for polarization and be forced to make new concessions to his ultranationalist partner Devlet Bahceli.