Reviews | Donald Trump, blasphemer of the Bible





On this holy weekend, a man takes the Resurrection personally.

Donald Trump presents himself as the man on the cross, tortured for our sins. I consider this a great mark of courage, he told the crowds. I am accused for you. Instead of Christ-like redemption, he promises Lucifer-like retribution if he is resurrected.

In January, he uploaded a video to Truth Social explaining how he is a messenger of God, a shepherd for humanity.

Trump is, as the nuns who taught me said, a bold and brazen play. He is a miserable human being who cheated on his wives, cheated at golf, cheated in politics, incited violence, targeted judges and their families, and watched with pleasure as thugs threatened to hang his vice president, yet pious.

Yet Trump is wallowing more and more in his messianic complex.

Trump, bi-Corinthian, would not know the difference between the Old and New Testaments. So he may not realize that, rather than a sacrificial lamb, he is the golden calf, the false god worshiped by the Israelites when Moses went up to Mount Sinai to obtain the Ten Commandments.

Just as the Israelites melted down their ornaments and jewelry to make the calf, Trump trades tacky goods for gilt to pay off billions in bonds. Following his $399 gold Never Surrender high-top sneaker, Trump is selling a $99 Victory cologne for movers, shakers and history makers with a crisp opening of citrus blends in a heart of cedar, supported by a rich base of leather and amber, creating an imposing effect. presence. A golden bust of Trump tops the bottle. (Victory perfume for women comes in a bottle shaped like Miss Universe.)

Weaponizing his martyrdom, Trump sells $59.99 God Bless the USA Bibles adorned with a flag and the chorus of Lee Greenwoods' song handwritten by the singer, as well as the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and of the oath of allegiance.

Happy Holy Week! he wrote about Truth Social. Let's make America pray again. As we approach Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to pick up a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible.

David Axelrod says that, even as a secular Jew, he is offended: This is a guy who has violated 11 of the Ten Commandments.

Trump released a promotional video claiming Christians are under siege and promising to protect pro-God content. He held up the Bible as he remembered the dreadful moment in 2020 when Ivanka handed him a Bible from her designer bag and he grabbed it in front of St. John's Church, across from the White House, moments after police fired tear gas at demonstrators and journalists in the adjacent neighborhood. Lafayette Square during a protest against the murder of George Floyd.

Every American needs a Bible in their home, and I have plenty, Trump barked. It's my favorite book. Maybe the Bible replaced the Hitler book that Trump's ex-wife said he kept by his bed. But this is all a scam. Running for president is getting rich, just like when he was peddling NFTs, steaks, ties, suits, bath towels, vodka, water, office chairs, of Trump University and photo mugs. He even sold pieces of the costume he wore when he took the photo.

I want a lot of people to have it, Trump said of his Bible. You must have it for your heart, for your soul.

Just what the world needs: soul cleansing with a crook's Bible, the profits from which could well be used to pay legal costs in trials for violating the commandments, bearing false witness in an attempt to steal democracy , lusting after a porn star, then paying money for the star's silence. keep silent about sex.

What's more Elmer Gantry than that? As Sinclair Lewis wrote of his corrupt, power-hungry, narcissistic, womanizing preacher: He had, in fact, gotten everything from church and Sunday school, except, perhaps, any desire for decency, kindness and reason.

Religious snake oil salesmen have a long history in American literature and films, from Flannery O'Connor's Wise Blood to Peter Bogdanovich's beloved film Paper Moon, about a conniving Bible salesman and his little helper. But it's shocking when the charlatan could be in the Oval.

In her 2016 book, The Confidence Game, Maria Konnikova explained that Nigerian fake princes are easy prey because of the chaos in our world. The dazzling advances in technology herald a new golden age of fraud, she writes. Disadvantages thrive in times of transition and rapid change.

If there's one thing Trump knows how to do, it's exploit the chaos he creates.

There must be a desire in the population that the scammer can channel; and, in a time when religion and patriotism are declining, people are looking for more. Unfortunately, these days this research often takes the form of conspiracy theories.

As Donie O'Sullivan reported for CNN, no sooner had the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore than a bunch of crazy conspiracy stories blossomed about terrorism, DEI, Obama, Israel and Ukraine.

The decline of faith in religion and the rise of faith in conspiracies create fertile ground for an imposter like Trump. If the profane pol is re-elected, well, everyone will reap the whirlwind.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/30/opinion/trump-god-religion-easter.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos