LOk Sabha Elections 2024: Ajay Rai to contest against PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi: 5 facts





The Congress once again fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Rai, who is the UP party chief, will fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the third time that Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in a Lok Sabha contest. Here are five facts about Ajay Rai: 1. Ajay Rai was born on October 7, 1969 to Surendra Rai and Parvati Devi Rai in Varanasi. A graduate of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith University in Varanasi, Mr. Rai started his political career as a karyakarta of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before becoming the convener of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). 2. Mr. Rai contested his first parliamentary elections in 1996 on a BJP ticket from Kolasla constituency in UP and emerged victorious. He retained his seat in 2002, and again in 2007. Two years later, he left the BJP after being denied a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections. He contested the 2009 polls from Varanasi on a Samajwadi Party ticket and came third after Murli Manohar Joshi of the BJP and Mukhtar Ansari of the Bahujan Samaj Party. 3. Ajay Rai was again elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in the 2009 Kolasla by-election, this time as an independent candidate. He joined the Congress in 2012 and won the new Pindra Assembly seat in Varanasi. 4. He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi and finished a distant third behind Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal. In 2017, he unsuccessfully contested the UP Assembly elections from Pindra seat. 5. In 2019, Ajay Rai was again pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. With a massive 63% vote share, Prime Minister Modi won comfortably, while Mr Rai finished third behind Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party. In 2023, he was appointed president of the UP unit of the Congress.

