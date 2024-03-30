Donald Trump reprimanded for posting video with Joe Biden's image attached





Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump drew criticism Friday for posting a video on social media containing an image of a tied-up President Joe Biden painted on the tailgate of a passing truck.

The Biden campaign was quick to condemn the video for suggesting physical harm to the sitting Democratic president. Biden has portrayed his likely 2024 opponent as someone who freely evokes Nazi imagery regarding immigrants, while also emphasizing in his speeches that Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat ultimately led to an assault on the US Capitol.

Trump routinely incites political violence and it's time people take him seriously, just ask the Capitol police officers who were attacked for protecting our democracy on January 6, said Michael Tyler, campaign communications director Biden.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded Friday evening: This photo was in the back of a pickup truck traveling on the highway. Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for vile violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually using the justice system against him as a weapon.

Trump echoed Nazis in using word vermin, Biden says

The former president posted the video on his social media site, Truth Social. His caption says the video was taken Thursday on Long Island, New York, when the former president was attending the wake of a New York City police officer who was killed during a traffic stop.

The released video shows a passing truck adorned with Trump 2024 and flags claiming support for the police, with a photo of a seemingly helpless Biden, his hands and feet tied, painted on the back of the vehicle.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. began trading on the stock market on Tuesday, with the valuation adding billions of dollars to his fortune.

Seeking a return to the White House, Trump painted an apocalyptic picture of the country should Biden win a second term.

If I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, it will be the least I can do. This is going to be a bloodbath for the country, he warned at a rally in Ohio earlier this month, while discussing the impact of offshoring on the country's auto industry.

Trump spoke about immigrants poisoning the blood of our country, echoing the rhetoric of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. And he once described his enemies as vermin, language that his opponents say reflects his authoritarian beliefs.

At a recent rally, Trump went so far as to portray Biden's handling of the border as a conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America.

Last year, before his indictment in New York over money paid on his behalf during his 2016 campaign, Trump posted on social media a photo of himself holding a baseball bat alongside a photo of the prosecutor Alvin Bragg.

In a 2018 speech, Biden addressed lewd comments Trump had made about women and expressed disgust by suggesting a willingness to physically fight the then-president.

If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat him up, Biden said at the time, adding that any man who disrespected women was usually the biggest, ugliest SOB in the room .

