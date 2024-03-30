Rishi Sunak has only himself to blame for the rise of the Reform Party

You'll recognize them by their rugby analogies: when Boris Johnson was asked about his chances of becoming Prime Minister, he talked about the ball coming loose at the back of the scrum. This characterization sought to conceal his burning passion to reach the top. Becoming prime minister would be the result of just a lucky turn of events and not something he plotted to achieve, he suggested. No doubt this will have elicited muffled laughter among those previously exposed to the white heat of his ambition.

Sunak turned out to be absolutely bad at politics

But it turns out that Rishi Sunak's capacity for self-delusion is even greater. Because he has just told William Hague that inheriting the keys to number 10 when he did was equivalent to the worst hospital pass.

Given that Sunak inherited the prime ministership much like Henry Tudor inherited the English throne, one is inclined to withhold any sympathy for the trials and tribulations it subsequently brought him.

The prime minister appears to be in irritable mode and self-pity more generally, apparently reacting to the drop in polls by asking his aides: Am I not very good at this? There is no doubt that none of the guys in the bunker answered truthfully that no, he is not.

Of the five key criteria he set 15 months ago, only that of halving inflation has been fully met. The other economic indicators, on growth and public sector debt, are fighting for their lives in intensive care, lucky to have found a place there, given that even Sunak admits that another key commitment to reducing NHS backlogs have been seriously missed. Then there was the totemic promise to stop the boats and strain every nerve to do so.

After prematurely announcing a reduction of a third of small boat crossings in 2023, due to weather conditions, they are reaching a record level so far in 2024. Nor has he strained all nerves on this front, having rejected proposed amendments to strengthen his latest legislation on Rwanda's so-called security as a deterrent destination.

So a leader who invited us to judge him on five crucial criteria he chose for himself failed on four of them and, unsurprisingly, the British public concluded that he was not very gifted in this area, to use his own terminology.

Then there are the criteria he did not choose, but which traditionally conservative sections of the British public have always held dear: ensuring low levels of legal immigration and heavy prison sentences for criminals being two of the main criteria. Here he didn't even bother to try, presiding over unprecedented record migration volumes in defiance of a 2019 manifesto whose promises he also inherited, then deciding to let hardened criminals out of prison earlier and earlier rather than expanding the prison area.

As well as not being very good at governing, Sunak has proven to be absolutely bad at politics. When he became prime minister, the Reform Party, on his right flank, had an average popularity rating of 4 percent. Today he averages 12 per cent and even scored a 16 in the latest YouGov poll, which also shows him leading the Conservatives among men and in the north of England.

This is largely a self-inflicted wound given Sunak's mix of errors when it comes to managing the sensitivities of right-wing voters. The most egregious of these was the sacking of Suella Braverman and the restoration of David Cameron to the top cabinet rank in November. This was followed by the careless loss of his red-walled rottweiler Lee Anderson to the Reform Party earlier this month.

Tasteless offers intended to appease voters who agreed with Braverman and Anderson on everything from I, immigration, integration, Islamism and invasion via the Channel dinghy backfired. against them, further increasing the importance of the problems without offering credible solutions.

It is no wonder that influential Conservative MP Danny Kruger was unwittingly recorded in an audio recording declaring that the reformist analysis of the Conservatives' failures is largely correct.

Give me the ball! shouted promising young center Rishi Sunak, then, when they did, he ran clueless into traffic in midfield instead of rushing for space on the wing. It wasn't a hospital pass, but as rugby commentators might say, it looks like a very nasty collision indeed.