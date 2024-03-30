Politics
How to book tickets for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Tickets Online Booking: The Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is back with a bang and fans are eager to witness the thrilling encounter between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat . The match is scheduled for Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 3:30 PM IST. Enthusiasm is building as fans of both teams look forward to a high-voltage match.
GT vs SRH Match Details
|Competition
|TATA IPL 2024
|Match
|Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Match number
|12
|Date
|March 31, 2024
|Time
|3:30 p.m. IST
|Place
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat
|Tickets
|Available online and offline
|Starting price
|Rs 499
|Broadcast Channels
|Star Sports 1 / Star Sports 1 HD / Star Sports Select 1 / Star Sports Select 1 HD (Hindi), Star Sports 3 / Star Sports 3 HD (English)
|Live streaming platform
|Jio Cinema / Star Sports Network / Disney+ Hotstar
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Ticket Prices Online
Ticket prices for the GT vs SRH match on March 31, 2024 may vary depending on the seat category you choose. Here is a breakdown:
- Starting price: Rs 499 – This is the most affordable option, probably for seats located in the upper tiers of the stadium.
- Maximum price: Rs 12,000 – This is the highest price listed and would likely be for premium seats closer to the action, air-conditioned enclosures or VIP sections.
Here's what the price range for different seat categories might look like (this is an estimate, actual prices may vary):
- Higher level stands: Rs 499 – Rs 1,500
- Mid-level stands: Rs 1,500 – Rs 4,000
- Lower level stands: Rs 4,000 – Rs 8,000
- Premium Boxes/VIP Sections: Rs 8,000 – Rs 12,000
GT vs SRH IPL 2024: How to book tickets online on BookMyShow
Booking GT vs SRH IPL 2024 match tickets on BookMyShow is a simple process. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you secure your seats:
Step 1. Open BookMyShow: Go to BookMyShow website or open the mobile app.
Step 2. Select Sports Section: Go to the “Sports” section on the home page.
Step 3. Choose Cricket: Click on 'Cricket' under the sports category.
Step 4. Find the match: Search for GT vs SRH IPL 2024 match and select it.
Step 5. Book tickets: Click on the 'Book' button to continue.
Step 6. Select Seats: Choose the number of seats you want and select your preferred seating area.
Step 7. Complete the purchase: Follow the instructions to complete the transaction and secure your tickets.
GT vs SRH IPL 2024: How to book tickets online on Paytm Insider
Booking GT vs SRH IPL 2024 match tickets on Paytm Insider is easy. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you secure your seats:
Step 1. Visit Paytm Insider: Go to Paytm Insider Website or open the mobile app.
Step 2. Search for IPL 2024: Look for the TATA IPL 2024 ticket option and click on it.
Step 3. Select Match: Find the GT vs SRH match and click on it.
Step 4. Choose the seats: A map of the stadium will be displayed. Select your preferred seats based on availability.
Step 5. Maximum of two tickets: You can buy a maximum of two IPL tickets.
Step 6. Payment: Keep your preferred payment method close at hand. If you choose delivery, make sure you have your address handy.
Step 7. Complete the purchase: After adding your tickets to the cart, you will have a seven-minute purchase window to complete the transaction.
GT vs SRH IPL 2024: How to book tickets offline
To book IPL 2024 tickets offline, you can follow these steps:
Step 1. Go to the reservation counter: go to the reservation counter of the stadium where the match will be played.
2nd step. Ticket request: Request tickets for the match you want to see. Ticket prices may vary depending on demand and availability.
Please note that offline ticket availability may vary, so it's a good idea to check beforehand. Also, don't forget to have a valid ID with you when you go to buy the tickets.
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Tickets Online Booking: Team Details
Gujarat Titans (GT)
- Drummers: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, BR Sharath, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Robin Minz.
- Versatile: Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia.
- Bowlers: Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Josh Little, Sushant Mishra, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
- Drummers: Abdul Samad, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav.
- Versatile: Abhishek Sharma, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar.
- Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat.
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
The Narendra Modi Stadium, also known as Motera Stadium, is an international cricket stadium located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Here are some key details about the stadium:
- It is the largest stadium in the world, with a capacity of 132,000 spectators.
- The stadium is owned by the Gujarat Cricket Association and serves as a venue for domestic and international cricket matches.
- The stadium stands on the same land where the Sardar Patel Stadium stood from 1982 to 2015, until its demolition.
- It hosted some matches during the 1987, 1996 and 2011 ICC World Cups.
- The Narendra Modi Stadium is designed by Australian design firm Populous and built by Larsen and Toubro.
- Construction took 5 years, at an estimated cost of 800 crores (US$100 million).
- This stadium is a testament to India's love for cricket and its commitment to providing world-class facilities for the sport.
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Tickets Online Booking: FAQ
When and where is the GT vs SRH match?
The GT vs SRH match will be played on March 31, 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match begins at 3:30 p.m. IST.
Is SSR strong in IPL 2024?
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted strong performances in IPL 2024, with players like Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head setting new records for fastest fifty. Their performance indicates that SRH is indeed a strong contender in IPL 2024.
How much is the ticket price for IPL 2024?
Ticket prices for IPL 2024 start from 499. Tickets are available for purchase online since March 7, 2024.
Who is the captain of SRH IPL 2024?
The captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the IPL 2024 season is Pat Cummins.
Who is the captain of GT IPL 2024?
The captain of Gujarat Titans (GT) for the IPL 2024 season is Shubman Gill.
|
