Donald Trump accused of 'incitement of political violence' after posting video with image of Joe Biden attached | US News





Donald Trump faced fresh criticism after posting a video showing an image of President Joe Biden strapped to the tailgate of a passing pickup truck.

These images have fueled accusations that the Republican candidate is “inciting political violence” in the run-up to the presidential election, amid increasingly inflammatory rhetoric.

The former US president posted the video on his social media site, Truth Social.

According to the caption, the photo was taken Thursday in Long Island, New York, when Mr. Trump was attending the wake of a New York City police officer who was shot during a traffic stop.

The released video shows a truck passing by, decorated with “Trump 2024” and flags claiming support for the police, with Mr. Biden's photo, with his hands and feet tied, painted on the back of the vehicle.

Referring to Mr. Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat that resulted in the storming of Congress, Michael Tyler, communications director for the Biden campaign, said: “Trump regularly incites political violence “And it's time for people to take it seriously – just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6.”

But in response, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said: “This photo was in the back of a pickup truck traveling on the highway.

“Democrats and lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually using the justice system against him.”

In his bid to win back the White House, Mr. Trump has stepped up the vitriol.

Speaking at a rally in Ohio earlier this month, discussing the impact of foreign competition on the US auto industry, Mr Trump warned: “If I'm not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone. the least.

“It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

Mr. Trump also spoke of immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country” and called his enemies “vermin.”

At a recent rally, Mr. Trump went so far as to call Mr. Biden's handling of the contentious Mexican border issue a “conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America.”

Last year, before his indictment in New York over money paid on his behalf during his 2016 campaign, Mr. Trump posted a photo on social media of himself holding a baseball bat alongside a photo from District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In a 2018 speech, Mr. Biden addressed Mr. Trump's lewd comments about women and signaled his willingness to physically fight the then-president.

He said at the time: “If we were in high school, I would take him behind the gym and beat him to death.”

Earlier this week, shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, the company behind Truth Social, soared in their New York stock market debut, with the valuation adding billions of dollars to the mogul's fortune.

