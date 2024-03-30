President Erdogan will meet his US counterpart Biden at the White House in May





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Joe Biden will meet at the White House on May 9, a Turkish official told media on Friday. The two leaders' upcoming meeting will be the first at the White House since they last met in July at the NATO summit in Lithuania. The meeting carries significant diplomatic weight due to tensions that have strained ties between the two NATO partners, including disagreements over Turkey's long ratification of Sweden's membership in the alliance. Erdogan needs to get an invitation to the White House, said Soner Cagaptay, director of the Washington Institute's Turkey program, especially because Biden is the only president in Erdogan's 21-year presidency not to have offered one until now. Particularly following Russia's entry into Ukraine in 2022, Turkey's opposition to Sweden's NATO candidacy has been one of the main sources of discord in relations between the two countries. . This approach is indicative of Erdogan's nuanced strategy towards Russia, as Turkey has continued to trade with Moscow while also supplying Ukraine with vital weaponry. Despite these concerns, the Biden administration authorized the sale of F-16 jets worth $23 billion to Turkey in a major arms deal after Turkey approved the request long ago Sweden's delayed accession to NATO. Under the deal, Turkey will receive 40 new F-16s and modifications for 79 of its current aircraft fleet. This is seen as a calculated geopolitical move by Ankara to prop up its aging air force. However, Turkey's ties with the United States have become more complicated due to Turkish positions on a number of foreign issues, including Erdogan's condemnation of Israel's response to Hamas aggression. Relations have been further strained by Erdogan's criticism of Israel, including comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and accusing the United States of aiding the “genocide” of the Palestinians. Erdogan and US officials have had contentious interactions in the past. Shortly after Erdogan met with President Trump in Washington in 2017, altercations broke out between protesters and members of Erdogan's security services. Source: AFP

