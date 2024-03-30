Ultra MAGA: Donors to new Trump fundraising organization can get special status with maximum contribution





Donald Trump's presidential campaign has set headlines for the varying levels of donations sought by his new joint fundraising operation with the Republican Party's national and state committees as the former president races to find cash from campaign for the general election, according to a copy of a contribution form obtained. by CNN.

The highest level of contribution to the Trump 47 Committee, as the joint fundraising committee is called, is called Ultra MAGA and is for people who give $814,600, the current limit a person can currently give to Trump 47.

Other levels include:

Team Trump 2024 for those who donate $250,000.

Team America First for contributions of $100,000.

Club 47 at $50,000.

MAGA 24 at the $24,000 level.

As CNN previously reported, Trump's campaign is set to hold its first major joint fundraising committee event on April 6 in Florida, and it has attracted some of the Republican Party's wealthiest donors. The Trump team said it hoped to raise $33 million at the Palm Beach event hosted by hedge fund founder John Paulson.

Benefits for those who contribute at the highest level include a seat at Trump's table at dinner, as well as a photo opportunity and a personalized copy of Trumps Our Journey Together coffee table book.

A Trump campaign aide did not immediately respond to a question about fundraising levels.

So far, the former president has been trailing President Joe Biden in the race for campaign dollars. On Thursday, Biden was joined by two former occupants of the White House, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, at a star-studded fundraiser in New York that the Biden campaign said raised more than $26 million. Biden is also fundraising jointly with a range of Democratic Party committees.

Donations to the Trump 47 Committee benefit the Trump campaign; his leadership PAC, which covered his legal costs; the Republican National Committee and approximately 40 state party committees. The joint fundraising committee was created earlier this month, following Trump's takeover of the RNC.

