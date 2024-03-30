



Carrie Johnson shared updates on her latest family getaway — and it's safe to say it left us with serious ski trip envy. On Friday, the mother-of-three shared the most adorable video of her three-year-old son running along the snow-capped mountains, chasing his father Boris Johnson as he hurtles down the slopes on a sled.Watch the adorable family video below. Carrie Johnson shares adorable video of son Wilfred from the mountains on ultra-luxurious ski trip Wilfred and his two siblings, two-year-old Romy and baby Frank, appear to be thoroughly enjoying their first ever ski trip and were pictured hitting the slopes in brightly colored ski wear. Little Romy looked so adorable in her ski suit Romy, who loves Peppa Pig, was pictured wearing hot pink ski gear: overalls and a matching jacket, with a fur-lined hood. Meanwhile, Wilfred opted for cherry red pants and a blue jacket with red details. Husband Boris is pictured helping son Wilfred with his skis Johnson's snowy escape couldn't be more idyllic. Carrie shared a sneak peek of their lavish log cabin accommodation on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of Wilfred sitting on the large wooden balcony of the beautiful property. The youngster was the image of his father Boris in the candid snap, his matching blonde waves taking front and center of the image. Wilfred's Boris-like locks took front and center in the candid photo Carrie was also pictured watching the snowy scenes from the balcony, holding baby Frank, wrapped in a cozy coat. Meanwhile, Carrie oozed glamor in her ski wear, opting for a navy ski suit. The stylish piece featured flared legs and a fur hood. The doting mother couldn't have looked happier as she cuddled her little one. As for her hair, Carrie had her cascading blonde tresses braided into a braid. The doting mother was pictured on her balcony with baby Frankie During the exciting holiday trip, Carrie and Boris even posed for a very rare and loved-up photo while skiing. The couple beamed at the camera with their arms around each other. Alongside the image, Carrie added a red love heart emoji. When the family of five aren't jetting across the world on luxury holidays, they reside at their stunning home, Brightwell Manor, a grade II listed property in the heart of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, a small village in the 'Oxfordshire. © @carrielbjohnson/Instagram Carrie shared an ultra-rare photo alongside her husband The property, over 400 years old, couldn't be more desirable and has nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms and several open fireplaces. Other incredible features of the family home include the extensive nearly five-acre garden which includes a castle, moat, tennis court and duck pond with its own family of ducks.

