“PM Modi sent Tamilisai as vaccine to defeat DMK virus in polls”: BJP CR Kesavan





Expressing confidence in the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said that former Telangana governor and BJP candidate from South Chennai, Tamilisai Soundararajan , was the “Modi ki guarantee” for South Chennai. CR Kesavan also said that Tamilisai was the resounding voice of the people of South Chennai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent it in the form of a 'vaccine' to defeat the DMK 'virus'. Speaking on Saturday, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said, “Today we came to meet our winning BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan and brought her prasadam to bless her campaign.”

Addressing the Opposition, he said, “When you talk about temple in Tennessee, the DMK and Congress might be uncomfortable. But they should know that the 8.5 million people represented by the state government have gathered around the Gopuram temple. what she (Tamilisai) represents.” “Tamilisai is the ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ for South Chennai,” he said. “Among all the candidates, she is the only one who understands the problems of the people and how they can be solved. If you remember, during the pandemic, Prime Minister Modi gave us the vaccine against the virus. You need a vaccine against DMK. in Tamil Nadu. That's why PM Modi sent this vaccine from Tamilisai to defeat this DMK virus,” the BJP spokesperson said. Expressing confidence in the BJP's victory, he said, “I am sure that the people of South Chennai will vote massively in With the kind of reception Tamilisai is receiving from the people, we are sure that the public will bless her to defeat this virus DMK and will send it to Parliament when PM Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time and she will be the Prime Minister. resounding voice for the people of South Chennai.” Bharatiya Party's Lok Sabha candidate Janata from South Chennai constituency Tamilisai Soundarajan launched her election campaign for the general elections on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, Tamilisai said, “I wanted to reveal the development in a practical way. I bought 'vada' from a roadside shop. The owner was a woman; women empowerment. And the payment was digital. This is the development that we all dreamed of. The development has reached the oppressed level, the street level and the marginalized people, women. There is nothing that I have to propagate. Everything is revealed here .PM Modi has reached this level. Our country is in development mode.” South Chennai will see a high-voltage clash with incumbent DMK MP T Sumathy against Soundarajan and former AIADMK MP J Jayavardhan, who won from here in 2014. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 million voters are eligible to vote in the general election. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4. Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in terms of Lok Sabha seats, with 39 seats, including 32 unreserved seats and seven reserved for SC candidates. In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance won a landslide victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats. In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a vote share of 33.2 percent, Congress won 8 seats with a vote share of 12.9 percent and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu .

