PM Modi and Bill Gates discuss technology, health and education

During an interaction with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said health, education and technology are the main pillars of digital governance. “I am delighted to meet @BillGates and have in-depth discussions on key issues. His humility and passion for creating a better, more sustainable planet is clearly visible,” Modi said on social media platform X. On digital governance, artificial intelligence and deep fakes, he said: “When I heard about the digital divide in the world, I said that I would not let anything like this happen in my country. requirement.” Highlighting the importance of education, he said: “I want to provide the best education to our children. Teachers' shortcomings will be compensated for by technology. If a child's interest lies in visuals, in storytelling, we develop content in that direction. I did some surveys and saw that the children really enjoy it,” he added. In this freewheeling conversation, Modi spoke at length about how India has democratized technology, harnessing the power of the digital world to improve lives. He expressed confidence that the country will make remarkable progress in the fourth industrial revolution, which will focus on digital improvement. Modi also explained that powerful technology like AI can be dangerous in the hands of unskilled and untrained people. It presents a significant risk of misuse. He advocated the need to clearly define “dos and don’ts” and use watermarks on AI-generated content to combat misinformation and the risks of deepfakes. Speaking about the success of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, PM Modi said the government will now work on cervical cancer vaccination. “I plan to allocate funds to scientists for cervical cancer research in this budget. My goal is to vaccinate all girls at minimal cost, ensuring that they are protected against cancer. When we form the new government, I will first invest money in research,” he said. Bill Gates appreciated India's role in promoting collaboration among the Global South during last year's G20 meeting. Modi also appreciated the efforts of philanthropists to embrace Indian culture. “The 'Statue of Unity' honors the vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel while its construction imbues the spirit of unity of India. I am happy that @BillGates visited it,” Modi added on X. The Prime Minister presented Bill Gates with a “Voices for Local” gift basket that included beads and terracotta statues – a work of art representing the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu India. The gift basket also contained a Pashmina shawl and Kashmiri saffron, Darjeeling tea and Nilgiri tea.

