Politics
Everything you need to know about May's local elections
Saturday March 30, 2024 9:00 a.m.
Next month, voters across the country will go to the polls for local elections in May.
But although it is a major test of public opinion on Rishi Sunak and his Conservative government, a general election will not take place that day either.
However, voters in London and other UK cities will vote for their mayor, and the results could even spark new calls for the prime minister to call an election – or be replaced.
We've rounded up everything you need to know about May's local elections.
What elections are taking place?
Voters will vote in municipal elections in 107 local authorities in England.
Not all councilors are elected at the same time. This round will see ballots in 31 metropolitan district councils, 18 unitary councils and 58 district councils – but no county councils.
There will also be elections for council mayor, the London Assembly and 11 mayors – including in London, where Sadiq Khan is campaigning for a record third term.
37 police and crime commissioners – in London the role is filled by the mayor – will also be retained in England and Wales. Town or parish councils can also hold elections or by-elections.
When do they take place?
The elections will take place on Thursday, May 2, in just over five weeks. Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. that day.
Most results will be announced on the night of Friday, May 3, throughout the day, and a few will be revealed over the weekend.
The mayoral results – for the first time under the first past the post system – will be announced on Friday and Saturday, and the London Assembly results on Saturday.
Which regions vote?
No local councils in London will hold elections, but polls will take place across the country, from Oxford and Basildon to Salford and Bury.
In total, more than 2,600 seats will be up for grabs and Labor and the Conservatives will defend around 1,000 each.
Municipal elections will take place in London, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, Tees Valley, West Midlands, South Yorkshire, North East, West Yorkshire and York and North Yorkshire.
How do I register to vote?
You can vote in person at your local polling station, by mail or through a proxy (a person who votes on your behalf) but you must register for one of these options.
The deadline to register to vote in person – provided you are an eligible citizen over 18 with a registered address in your ward – in England and Wales is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday April 16 .
If you are already registered, you can request a postal vote until Wednesday, April 17 at 5 p.m., or request a proxy vote before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24.
More information is available on the Electoral Commission website here.
Will I need photo ID?
Yes, you will need to bring a photo ID, sometimes called a voter card, with you to the polling station.
This applies to all local, mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections in England, as well as police and crime commissioner elections in Wales.
If you do not have an ID, you can apply for a free voter card here before Wednesday April 24, at 5 p.m.
What won't be on the ballot?
While the local elections are a major step before the general election and will be the last round of voting before it takes place, Sunak has chosen not to hold one on May 2.
Despite widespread speculation in Westminster and beyond, the deadline by which he should have dissolved Parliament to announce one – 25 working days before – has passed.
Labor MP Jonathan Ashworth, who had bet 10 with Sky News presenter Kay Burley that it would be May 2, presented her with a check which he said was from the Bank of Chicken. The money will be donated to a charity for the children of drug addicts.
What could this mean for the government?
Some polls have warned that the government could lose up to 500 seats, and Labor would gain up to 300. according to HuffPost.
This may be a bold prediction, but ultimately, with a lead of around 20 points in the polls and a widely expected victory in the general election, we can expect to see this reflected in the local election results, as people will express their dissatisfaction with the current government.
However, in 2021, during the last round of local elections, the Conservatives, led by Boris Johnson, were enjoying a rebound in the polls following the rollout of the Covid vaccine. This means that the contrast between this set of results and that one will be accentuated by their former popularity.
For the government, this could mean more clamor for an election to be called soon, for Sunak to be replaced, and even for more Conservatives and ministers to announce their intention to stand down as MPs – or leave the government. preventive manner.
