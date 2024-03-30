Imran, Adiala Prison Superintendent agree on visiting SOPs – Pakistan





PTI founder Imran Khan has appointed three focal persons for meetings with him in Adiala Prison after standard operating procedures (SOPs) were agreed with the prison superintendent regarding visits, he said. we learned on Saturday.

The document regarding SOPs for smooth conduct of meetings of convicted prisoner Imran Khan Niazi with his lawyers, family members, friends/colleagues, dated March 28, was issued in compliance with various orders of the Islamabad High Court this this month.

As per the SOPs, PTI leaders Barristers Gohar Ali Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat, and Barrister Umair Ahmad Khan Niazi were designated as focal persons for meetings with Imran at Rawalpindis Adiala Prison.

The document said Imran would be allowed to meet his family and lawyers in two separate sessions on Tuesday and his lawyers/friends in a single session on Thursday, with the duration of the meetings ranging from 30 to 45 minutes with a maximum of six people allowed in each. session.

He added that those who intend to visit Imran should contact the prison authorities through the designated focal persons who will share the visitor list of two persons per focal person a day before the meeting while keeping in mind the limit of six people.

He said Imran was best placed to decide who he wanted to meet or not. The document concluded by saying that those with IHC orders would be accommodated in the sessions with their order of priority decided by the PTI founder or focal persons.

The development comes after the Punjab government on March 12 imposed a two-week ban on visitors to Adiala jail, citing reports from security agencies of a terror threat.

The move was criticized by PTI leaders as a deliberate plan to prevent them from meeting the party's founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated at the facility.

A petition filed by Marwat was taken up by Judge Arbab Mohammad Tahir on March 13. He issued a notice to the prison superintendent and asked him to appear in court the next day. In his plea, the PTI lawmaker had requested the court to quash the notification.

Marwat had argued that the Punjab government had imposed a ban on meetings between inmates and their relatives and friends for two weeks due to alleged security threats. As a result, prisoners could neither meet visitors nor consult with their legal teams, he explained, urging the court to overturn the ban.

