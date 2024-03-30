Spicy! This is Hasto PDIP's shocking comment regarding Gibran and Jokowi







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto criticized President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) large public debt. According to him, Indonesia is currently experiencing debt-backed progress. Apart from this, Hasto also attributed his party's decision to appoint Jokowi's eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as mayor of Solo as a mistake. Hasto said his party made a mistake by nominating Gibran Rakabuming at the start of his political career as Cawalkot Solo in 2020. He spoke of his despair at that time because he saw the progress made by Jokowi. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “To be honest, we made a mistake when we first appointed Gibran because on the other hand, we also recognized the progress made by Pak Jokowi,” Hasto said in an online discussion on Saturday (30/3/2024). Photo: President Joko Widodo with his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka making a statement to the press after attending the birth of his third grandson at PKU Muhammadiyah Hospital, Surakarta, Friday, November 15, 2019. Photo: BPMI Setpres/ Muchlis Jr.

However, Hasto recently realized that President Jokowi's progress was achieved thanks to a very large debt burden. He said the current public debt has almost reached $196 billion, not counting the debt of state-owned enterprises which has reached $220 billion. "After looking deeper, it turned out that this progress was triggered by a very large debt burden, our debt, the public debt has almost reached $196 billion, it turns out that the private debt and public sector has almost reached 220 billion dollars. ," he said. According to Hasto, if the two debts are combined, Indonesia could face serious problems in the future. Under these conditions, he admitted that he was increasingly worried because the practice of nepotism was actually becoming stronger and stronger. He gave the example of the candidacy of the secretary of the President who presented himself as a candidate for the position of regent of Boyolali. According to Hasto, the nomination will be based on the PDIP in Central Java. Previously, the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) recorded a public debt of IDR 8,041.01 trillion as of the end of November 2023. This figure is the highest record. Public debt had already reached a record last October after reaching IDR 7,950.52 trillion. In response to this, Director General of Financing and Risk Management of the Ministry of Finance, Suminto, assessed that RI's outstanding debt of IDR 8,041.01 trillion was still safe. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article PDIP officially closes the book on the Bobby and Gibran cases, legally dismissed? (emy/wur)



