Zelensky fires more aides in reshuffle as Russia launches drones, missiles across Ukraine





kyiv, Ukraine (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired a longtime aide and several advisers on Saturday as part of an ongoing reshuffle as Russia unleashed new attacks overnight. Zelensky removed Serhiy Shefir, his top aide, from his position as top aide, which he had held since 2019. The Ukrainian president also fired three advisers and two presidential representatives overseeing volunteer activities and soldiers' rights. No explanation was immediately given for the latest changes in the vast staff reshuffle that has taken place in recent months. These include the dismissal on Tuesday of Oleksii Danilov, who was secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, head of the armed forces, on February 8. He was appointed Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom earlier this month. Ukraine's air force said Saturday that Russia launched 12 Shahed drones overnight, nine of which were shot down, and fired four missiles into eastern Ukraine. Russia unleashed a barrage of 38 missiles, 75 airstrikes and 98 multiple rocket launcher attacks over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's armed forces announced on social media. Ukrainian energy company Centrenergo announced on Saturday that the Zmiiv thermal power station, one of the largest thermal power plants in the eastern Kharkiv region, had been completely destroyed following last week's Russian bombing. Power cut schedules were still in effect for about 120,000 people in the region, where 700,000 people lost power after the March 22 plant accident. Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent days, causing significant damage in several regions. Officials in the Poltava region said on Saturday that infrastructure had been hit several times, without specifying whether they were energy installations. Meanwhile, the results of Friday's massive firing of 99 drones and missiles hitting regions of Ukraine were revealed on Saturday, with local authorities in the Kherson region announcing the death of a civilian on Saturday morning. A resident of the Dnipropetrovsk region died in a hospital from shell injuries, according to regional governor Serhiy Lisak. ___ Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

