The relics, on display since January at the Meridian Gate, the pavilion and main entrance to the 600-year-old palace, also reflect the Southern countries a growing desire to organize exhibitions outside of Western mediation, according to observers.

From Al-Ulas sandstone altars to Persian ceramics carved with Quranic motifs, the exhibitions examine the intertwined histories of Islam and ancient China through the exchange of goods and cultures along the Silk Road .

Many relics cannot be displayed elsewhere because of extensive sanctions imposed by Washington on the two countries, which signed a historic peace deal in Beijing last year.

The deal reached between China, Iran and Saudi Arabia in March 2023 ended a seven-year feud between the Middle East neighbors, after Beijing called Tehran and Riyadh to the diplomatic table to achieve to a reconciliation.

William Figueroa, assistant professor of history and international relations at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, said the exhibition served to strengthen China's modern ties with the Middle East, particularly Iran. , and that it had enormous educational value.

Such cultural and educational exchanges are an important part of China's diplomatic strategy in the region and are generally quicker and simpler to arrange than more complex trade and commerce deals, he said.

Figueroa, who specializes in China's interactions with Middle Eastern countries, said cultural exchanges could expand, deepening bilateral cooperation amid blows to China-Iran economic relations due to U.S. sanctions.

Reaping the relatively simple fruit of cultural and educational exchange helps foster a sense of continued cooperation, which can facilitate more complex economic and diplomatic deals, he said.

Tings Chak, artistic director of the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, said the exhibitions were part of a larger historical process by which people in the Global South gain cultural confidence in their roots.

As we see the emergence of a new world order, with the rise of the Global South and multilateralism, we are also beginning to view the decentering of Western civilization as a hegemonic frame of reference, she said.

We cannot underestimate the importance of organizing and touring exhibitions about our own histories and civilizations in the Global South, rather than spreading them across former colonial capitals like London, Paris and New York, whose museums are full of objects stolen from the formerly colonized world.

Chak, who studies Third World literary and cultural history at Tsinghua University, said many countries have demanded the repatriation of art objects and noted Beijing's recent request to the British Museum for the return of 23,000 Chinese cultural relics.

I think it's interesting that Xi launched the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) last year to complement the more economically and security-focused global development and security initiatives. This exhibition seems to be the fruit of this effort.

Chak stressed that culture has played a role in China's diplomatic influence since the early days of the People's Republic, when China suffered heavily from Western sanctions imposed by the United States.

Arts and culture have become an essential means of establishing friendships and relationships with other nations and people, from dance and acrobatics troupes to visits from writers and journalists to hosting festivals. exhibitions, she explained.

These exchanges constitute an important avenue for building solidarity and friendship among developing countries struggling for their own liberation and sovereignty, Chak added.

Visitors surveyed at the Iranian and Saudi exhibits said they found them up to palace museum standards and good for children, although some wished the number of exhibits could be increased.

A Beijing-based visitor who works in the media industry said she believes Iran and Saudi Arabia have attached great importance to the exhibitions, with the former employing advanced multimedia technology in their section, while the second focused on the range of its objects.

I think Saudi Arabia appreciates this exhibition very much given the rich content and presentation it offers, including large LED screens and advanced models, while for Iran, although its conservation is more simplistic, the relics are beautiful, she said.

Mansour Bai Ye, a professor of Arabic at Beijing Language and Culture University, said that overall it was a good exhibition, despite some minor imperfections.

There aren't many similar exhibits in China, so it could be useful for people looking to understand the region's ancient history, he said.

The Shanghai Museum will host the largest overseas exhibition of Egyptian art for a month starting July 19. More than 95 percent of the 800 ancient objects on display are being shown for the first time in Asia.