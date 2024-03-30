In defense of Queen Elizabeth II The European Conservative

Jonathon van Maren, in his article Europes Pro-Life Royals, criticizes the late Queen Elizabeth II for not vetoing the British abortion bill (1967).

This misunderstands the nature of the British constitution. This also makes the common mistake of assuming that all constitutional monarchies have the same universal constitution.

Under the British Constitution, the monarch does not have a discretionary veto over bills passed by both houses of Parliament.

Royal assent is granted on the advice of the competent minister. The monarch, under the constitution, is obliged to follow this advice. In this context, the word advice is a legal fiction. This is not real advice. This is in fact an order, but the polite fiction that it is advice is maintained out of respect for royal dignity.

This has formed the basis of the British constitution since the Revolution of 1688, when Parliament became effectively superior to the monarch. Some might point to the fact that some sovereigns were subsequently advised by ministers to refuse royal assent, the last monarch to do so being Queen Anne in 1708. Once again she did so on the council of ministers, who feared that their Scottish militia The bill in question could quickly be used as a weapon against the government. They therefore advised (i.e. demanded) the Queen to reject it at the last minute rather than go through the lengthy process of parliamentary repeal of the bill after it became law.

Whether ministers still have this power is an open question debated by legal experts. This happened recently during Prime Minister Boris Johnson's premiership from July to December 2019. His minority government was concerned that a bill would pass the House of Commons preventing Brexit, contrary to the result of the recent referendum . Ultimately, no such bill was introduced, but fierce debate took place among lawyers and academics over whether a government could still advise (i.e. require) the monarch to refuse royal assent to a bill that had passed both houses of Parliament, as had happened in 2007. 1708.

In exceptional cases, constitutionalists tend to agree that when the government of the day attempts to abolish elections and democracy, for example through a bill indefinitely extending the term of a Parliament, provided that the opinion of the opposition is requested and taken into account, Royal The assent can be refused, against the opinion of the ministers, in order to avoid a dictatorship. This is considered the only exception to the rule that the monarch must always obey the advice of ministers. However, this is a vital exception since it would prevent the abolition of democracy.

We therefore obviously cannot criticize the British monarch for not having exercised a discretionary power which she does not have under the Constitution. Responsibility for the 1967 Abortion Act lies with the elected government, not the Queen.

If King Charles III tried to seize a discretionary veto, the courts or Parliament would simply rule that he failed.

Furthermore, such an attempt to seize power would be a Rebellion and therefore immoral even if the goal was to achieve good. Saint Paul teaches us (ROMs 3.8) so that we cannot do evil so that good results.

Furthermore, it obviously cannot be right for the person at the top of the constitution to attempt to break what they have solemnly sworn to uphold.

Conversely, simply obeying ministerial advice to certify that a bill has been passed by both houses of Parliament is not immoral. This does not represent an endorsement of the content of this bill.

These British constitutional provisions are very different from those in force in Belgium or Liechtenstein.

In Belgium, Article 93 of the constitution allows the Belgian Parliament to declare that the king is incapable of governing and resuming office until it wishes to reinstate him. This is what happened with King Baudouin.

In the Principality of Liechtenstein, Prince Alois von und zu Liechtenstein (as regent of his father, Prince Hans-Adam II) has very broad executive powers, including the power to refuse approval of legislation in under article 65 of the constitution.

The British monarch has no such powers.

The three monarchs obeyed their own constitution, as they should.

In fact, Queens' position is no different from that of most non-executive Republican presidents. The Irish President, under Article 13.3.2 of the Irish Constitution, has no veto power, no matter how immoral an Irish bill may be.

Additionally, Prince Alois did not use his powers to veto the nation's same-sex marriage law. He had the power, but he didn't use it. The Queen had no such power and therefore could not use it.

In 2014, King Philippe of Belgium promulgated the right of Belgian minors to choose euthanasia. Although it is doubtful whether a Belgian monarch would have the power to veto a bill, he could nevertheless step aside for a day, under Article 93, as King Baudouin did. The Queen could neither step aside for a day nor veto a bill, having no power.

Who then should we criticize?

Conversely, the American president, who has a right of veto, can and must be criticized for not having vetoed the enormous series of immoral laws that have marked America.

Likewise, the author of immoral laws in Canada is the government, not the Queen.

May I recommend a recent book, to which I contributed four chapters, which covers the subject in some detail? He is intitulated A defense of the monarchy: Catholics under a Protestant king.

Our late Queen was a model head of state and such criticism of her is simply wrong.