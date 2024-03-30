Modi launches Lok Sabha 2024 election campaign from Meerut





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign from Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh, signaling the BJP's move to capitalize on the state's religious fervor since the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Although Modi opened his campaign from Meerut even during the 2019 general elections, this time the BJP has fielded actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the famous television series. Ramayan, in place of sitting MP Rajendra Agarwal. The BJP is attempting to make a massive show of force at the public rally at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut, attracting people from neighboring Lok Sabha seats like Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Kairana. UP BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary said: Prime Minister Modi will attend a public event tomorrow. Election campaigning for the first phase has begun… Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting and give an account of the last 10 years of his government… Presence of RLDs

The rally will be jointly addressed by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh Chaudhary, who quit India's opposition alliance to join the NDA fold last month after the Modi government decided to confer his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh, a great leader of the Jat, the highest power. civil award, Bharat Ratna. The coming together of the two parties is expected to help the NDA politically at a time when the farming community is campaigning against the Centre. Achievements

BJP sources said the campaign will focus on the achievements of the twin-engine government, Modis at the Center and Yogis in the state, not only in taking UP out of the sick state category, but also on how the country has progressed by leaps and bounds under the Prime Minister, including feats such as India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world. Unlike the other BJP Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who would choose different places each time to start his election campaign, like when in 2004 he started his campaign from Patna, Modi, even as a candidate for the post as Prime Minister of the BJP in 2014, kicked off. general election campaign of Western UP itself. This may also be because voting begins in this region, and before the election process spreads to other parts of the state. Incidentally, polling for Meerut seat was clubbed with seven other neighboring constituencies Amroha, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh and Mathura in the second phase on April 26, as per schedule elections of the electoral commission. However, 8 parliamentary constituencies (Saharanapur, Kairana, Muzzafarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Muradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit) will go to polls in the first phase of voting on April 19. Overall, elections to UP's 80 Lok Sabha seats, 73 of which were won by the BJP-led NDA, is spread across the seven phases of elections ending on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. The Prime Minister's whirlwind campaign schedule across the country will take him to Uttarakhand on April 2. SHARE Copy link

