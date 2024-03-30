Turkey prepares for Erdogan's 'last elections' DW 03/30/2024

When nearly 63 million eligible voters go to the polls to elect mayors of 81 Turkish cities and municipalities on March 31, it will be a historic local election for one person in particular: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has spoken of his “last election”. before handing over responsibility to the next generation.

Turkey's constitution requires Erdogan to resign in four years due to term limits. But an Erdogan loyalist in the Turkish parliament, former Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, has long teased a constitutional amendment that would allow the head of state to run for another term. And the president's ultranationalist ally, Devlet Bahceli, publicly pleaded with Erdogan, telling him: “You cannot leave the Turkish nation alone!”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although not on the ballot himself, has been participating in rallies across Turkey ahead of Sunday's election. Image: TUR Presidency/Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu/photo alliance

Erdogan's AKP faces Ekrem Imamoglu

Erdogan's political career gained momentum when he was elected mayor of Istanbul in 1994. But that was also where the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) suffered a major election defeat locals of 2019.

This year, he hopes to erase that embarrassment. A few weeks ago, Erdogan spoke of “five wasted years”. In 2019, a united opposition achieved a historic victory after 25 years and managed to retake 11 cities, including Istanbul and the Turkish capital, Ankara, from the AKP.

Many factors are responsible for the ruling party's defeat, but one man particularly stood out: Ekrem Imamoglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP), elected mayor of Istanbul. His re-election or defeat on March 31 could determine Turkey's future.

If Imamoglu wins, his chances of running for president in 2028 will increase significantly, predicts Berk Esen, a political scientist at Sabanci University in Istanbul. “In my opinion, Imamoglu is the best possible opposition candidate if we want to defeat Erdogan's power machine,” he said.

Analysts believe that Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has the potential to beat Erdorgan. Image: Anka

Esen said Imamoglu had the qualities needed to muster a majority. “It can win the votes of very different population groups. It has the potential to reach conservative, left-wing, Kurdish and even pro-Erdogan voters,” he said.

Esen also pointed out that Imamoglu was positioning himself as a direct rival to the president during the election campaign. “Imamoglu is using these elections to directly attack Erdogan,” he said.

In Istanbul, the AKP could benefit from a divided opposition

But it won't be easy for the anti-AKP camp on Sunday. According to a survey by Turkish research institute ORC, there is only 1.2 percentage points between Imamoglu and AKP candidate Murat Kurum in Istanbul. The work of the mayor of Istanbul is of paramount importance to the country as a whole: a fifth of Turkey's population lives in the Istanbul metropolitan region, and half of Turkey's exports as well as 56% of its imports pass through the megacity.

In the 2023 presidential election, the opposition presented a common candidate to take on Erdogan, but was unsuccessful. This time, the three largest opposition parties, the CHP, the nationalist Good Party (IYI) and the pro-Kurdish DEM, are all fielding their own candidates.

Life amid the rubble: 1 year after the earthquakes in Turkey To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Esen explained that the opposition's united front collapsed after Erdogan's victory in the 2023 presidential election, leading to a loss of confidence among voters. “Given this fragmentation and infighting between opposition parties, there is a sense of despair and disenchantment with politics,” he said.

When Erdogan was elected mayor of Istanbul in 1994, it was after he received only about 25 percent of the vote. His four opponents obtained 22, 20, 15 and 12%. Today, many fear that his party's candidate for Istanbul, Kurum, could also benefit from such a divided opposition.

Erdogan's opponents appear demotivated, said Ulas Tol, director of the CORE research institute in Istanbul. “Until 2019, Erdogan's party ruled the big cities and the opposition's ultimate goal was simply to win elections,” he said. “Now those who do not vote for Erdogan are either emotionally politicized to the extreme or turn away from politics altogether.”

Erdogan wants to “get rid of his potential rivals by 2028”

These elections will show “in which direction the authoritarian system in Turkey could evolve in the years to come,” said political scientist Esen.

“Erdogan wants to use these elections to weaken or even completely get rid of his potential rivals in 2028,” he said. “If he succeeds, the Turkish opposition will be even less able to compete than it is today. The situation is perhaps not comparable to that of Russia but to that of Venezuela: Elections are held there regularly, but the opposition has no chance of winning. This is why elections are so important for [Turkish] opposition.”

Glsen Solaker contributed to this article, originally written in German.