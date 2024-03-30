Educated voters generally disdain populist leaders, but not in Modi's case: report | News from India





Elites generally dislike populist leaders globally, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees growing support among educated voters, says international publication The Economist said.

In an article titled “Why Indian elites support Narendra Modi”, the publication says, “Three factors – class politics, economics, and elite admiration for strongman rule – help explain why. Calling it “the Modi paradox,” The Economist said the Indian prime minister is often lumped in with right-wing populists such as Donald Trump, but Modi, who is expected to win a third term, does not is not an ordinary strong man.

“In most countries, support for anti-establishment populists, like Trump, and policies like Brexit, tends to be inversely correlated with college education. Not in India. Call it the Modi paradox. This helps explain why he is the most popular leader of all major democracies today,” he notes. Citing a Gallup poll, he says that in the United States, only 26 percent of college-educated respondents approve of Trump, compared to 50 percent of those without, but Modi completely opposes this trend. . Citing a Pew Research survey, it says that in 2017, 66 percent of Indians with no more than a primary education said they had a “very favorable” opinion of Modi, but that figure rose to 80 for hundred among Indians with at least a primary school diploma. at least some higher education. After the 2019 general election, a Lokniti survey found that around 42 percent of Indians with a degree supported Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, compared to around 35 percent of those with only a primary education . At the same time, The Economist said, Modi's success among educated people does not come at the expense of support from other groups. Like other populist leaders, his biggest inroads have been among lower-class voters, said Neelanjan Sircar, a political scientist at the Center for Policy Research. Although his support is comparable to other countries in which less educated or rural populations have moved to the right, unlike many of his foreign counterparts, Modi has also been able to increase his support among educated people, the statement said. Citing the economy as a major factor, the article says that India's strong GDP growth, although unevenly distributed, is leading to a rapid increase in the size and wealth of India's upper middle class. The Congress party enjoyed strong support among the upper middle class in the late 2000s, and it took a downturn and a series of corruption scandals in the 2010s to turn things around, he says . “But Modi's tenure has also increased India's economic and geopolitical position in the world,” he adds. Furthermore, some believe that a dose of strongman rule is exactly what India needs, and they point the finger at China and the East Asian tigers, whose experiences they say show that strong governance can remove obstacles to economic growth, he says. On what could shake Modi's fan elite, the publication said: “Continued militarization of the state, as in the case of (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal, could backfire; most elites still say they believe in democracy. He adds that elites believe their support for Modi will continue until a credible alternative emerges. “Most elites have lost confidence in the Congress and in its leader, Rahul Gandhi, considered dynastic and out of touch with reality,” the text says. It cites an unnamed senior Congress official who said Modi “took our best ideas,” such as the digital distribution of welfare benefits, and “executed them better” than his party could have done. “Stronger opposition is probably the only thing that will get India's elites to abandon Modi. But for the moment, that is not in sight,” he concludes. India will vote to elect a new government in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, and the results will be announced on June 4.

