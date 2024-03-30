Politics
For China, the Communist Party is finished
China had a good run, but it is now over.
You know it's over when 65 million homes, a fifth of the country's total, are vacant and house prices have collapsed to 2018 levels.
Tens of millions of Chinese have invested their entire savings in an apartment in a skyscraper that they will never live in because the builder went bankrupt, leaving the building an empty, uninhabitable shell.
You know it's over when China official youth unemployment rate reached double digits, while its Finance Ministry reported a 16% drop in personal income tax collected year-on-year. Given the way the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plays with statistics, the real numbers must be much worse.
Finally, you know that China's boom days are over when capital and citizens head for the exit. Five hundred billion dollars could having fled the country in 2023 only and the hemorrhage continues.
And when it comes to human exodus, look no further than our own southern border.
The Chinese are now the fastest growing demographic when it comes to attempting to enter the United States, with 37,000 people apprehended in the last year alone, not including an unknown number of escaped.
While spies and saboteurs are certainly among them, the CCP would be foolish not to take advantage of our open border in this way – the vast majority are simply seeking refuge where their lives and property will no longer be in danger.
How did powerful China, which was supposed to dominate on the 21stst century, are we reaching this point?
The tariffs imposed by Trump in 2018 and still in effect today have put China on its heels. And the COVID debacle has worsened China's economic malaise.
But most of the injuries were self-inflicted.
China's economy is suffering a kind of death by a thousand cuts perpetrated by the policies of Xi Jinping, a man who models himself on one of the most monomaniacal and murderous communist leaders in human history.
There is, one could say, a specter haunting China. It is the specter of Mao Zedong channeled by his modern clone, Xi Jinping.
Not long ago, China's former leader Deng Xiaoping, seeing the serial disasters wrought by Chairman Mao's Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution, decided that a little private property was in order. -not be a bad thing.
He dissolved communes, encouraged people to go into business and opened China to the West.
The result of removing the dead hand of the state has been explosive growth.
The Chinese people rose up on their own and fueled decades of double-digit economic expansion, alongside a new generation of wealth creators.
Then came Xi Jinping,
Shortly after taking office in 2012, he gave a secret speech to senior leaders in which he sounded like every other communist since Karl Marx. predicted the eventual demise of capitalism and the ultimate victory of socialism.
Many observers, both in China and abroad, dismissed this as mere rhetoric.
Why would anyone in their right mind recklessly tinker with, let alone abandon, a successful economic policy that has produced essentially double-digit economic growth for China for more than three decades?
Yet in Communism's latest triumph of ideology over experience, Xi is once again pushing the Chinese people down the socialist path to ruin.
At first, Xi had to move slowly.
He assured China's wealth creators that he had no problem with people getting rich as long as they used their wealth to serve the Party's interests.
Then, to ensure this, he sent political commissioners to watch over them.
Every major non-state-owned company in China has been ordered to add a CCP representative to its board of directors.
The effect was to place a target on the backs of the rich. It wasn't long before the most ambitious of the CCP overseers decided that the best way to ensure that the rich used their wealth to further the Party's interests was to steal it from them.
Taking a cue from Xi's growing hostility toward private enterprise, government officials at all levels began arresting, imprisoning, executing and even committing suicide of hundreds of Chinese billionaires and CEOs. China's richest woman, Whitney Duan, was kidnapped from her Beijing apartment by security forces in 2017 and has yet to reappear.
In the minds of rapacious communist officials, the best way to eliminate capitalism has always been to simply eliminate the capitalists themselves.
It's no surprise that China's economy has been on the skids ever since.
In a sense, Xi is simply doing what all good communists do when they come to power: they are choking the life out of the economy – and of anyone who gets in their way.
We know how this story ends. Every time a Chairman Mao or a Chairman Xi decides that it is more important to produce tyranny than to produce goods, as they all do, sooner or later an economic collapse follows.
When that day comes, the Chinese people should not expect sympathy from Xi.
After all, they didn't get one from his mentor either, when Mao's own foray into collectivist madness ended in famine.
While tens of millions of his compatriots were dying of hunger in the early sixties, Mao simply shrugged his shoulders: the dead have benefits, they fertilize the soil.
Steven W. Mosher's most recent book is “The Devil and Communist China” (TAN Books), from which this article is adapted.
